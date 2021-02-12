‘By the way, you have AIDS’: Arm biter’s vile taunt

A security guard was attacked while working at Redbank Plaza shopping centre.

A TROUBLED young woman bit a shopping centre security guard before telling him he would contract AIDS after he went to check on her wellbeing.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard the woman was seen crying in the car park before the victim approached a grey Nissan to check on her welfare, only to be told to “f*** off”.

A scuffle followed and Melissa Sophia Roccella-Burns, 20, bit the guard, yelling out that he would now have AIDS as a result.

Roccella-Burns pleaded guilty to 10 charges including assault causing bodily harm to a 37-year-old man at Collingwood Park on January 15 last year; common assault; three counts of possession of dangerous drugs; three counts of possession of drug utensils; wilful damage; and breaching bail.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said that after being told to leave the car park, Roccella-Burns struck the guard to his left shoulder with an open hand, grabbing his shirt.

A threat was made to stab him and a second female kicked him during the early morning incident at Redbank Plaza shopping centre.

Roccella-Burns said she was going to get a knife to stab him then got a tool from the car that was shaped like a window breaker.

During a scuffle the man felt pain to his arm and saw a bite mark with blood, with Roccella-Burns saying ‘by the way you’ve got AIDS’.

In another unrelated incident she broke a woman’s $239 pair of Tommy Hilfiger glasses, a television, and a mobile phone.

In November last year she was found with 1.5 grams of marijuana, 33 seeds, scales, grinder and two bongs.

Mr Scott said police did not suggest the guard was at risk of disease as a result of the bite, but her threat had been of concern to the victim.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Roccella-Burns had mental health issues, but there was medical report to back this.

He said Roccella-Burns instructed that she struggled with anxiety and was still dealing with the death of her father.

Mr Fairclough said she received a fortnightly youth allowance of $304, and received a “wake-up call” in November when given a suspended jail penalty.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said rehabilitation was a significant factor in the penalty.

Mr Kinsella placed Roccella-Burns on an 18-month probation order, with a one-month jail term for the bail breach.

He activated the previous one-month suspended sentence, granting immediate parole.