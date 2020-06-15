Monday Buzz: Blues have squad depth to dominate Maroons

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 10: Boyd Cordner of the Blues and teammates celebrate with the State of Origin trophy after winning the series and winning game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 10: Boyd Cordner of the Blues and teammates celebrate with the State of Origin trophy after winning the series and winning game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

It's probably a good thing for the Maroons that State of Origin is on delay this year until November.

If the sides were being chosen right now, Freddy Fittler's Blues would have a far superior starting 17 and far more depth than the Queenslanders.

No wonder NSW have already been installed as $1.45 series favourites with the TAB.

The Blues have enough depth to win eight years in a row like the Maroons did when they had the likes of Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Darren Lockyer.

With the exception of the halves, where the talent is probably even, the Blues are way stronger.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler celebrates with Mitchell Pearce following their win in Game 3 of the 2019 State of Origin series. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

So strong that you could nearly suggest NSW will dominate for the next five years,

You look at the centres this year. The Blues have the choice of Tom Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Kotoni Staggs, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Morris or even Bradman Best down the track.

The Maroons have Michael Morgan, Moses Mbye and Dane Gagai.

You look at the depth of the NSW halves in Mitchell Pearce, Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses and the five-eighths in Luke Keary, Cody Walker or Wighton.

The poor form of the Queensland teams is a concern for Maroons coach Kevin Walters. The Broncos, Titans and Cowboys are all struggling.

There is no quick fix because these clubs are not producing juniors like they used to.

Blues players celebrate following their win over the Maroons during Game 2 of the 2018 State of Origin series. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

NSW CONTENDERS

Fullbacks: James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Clint Gutherson

Wingers: Blake Ferguson, Nick Cotric, Daniel Tupou, Brett Morris, Josh Addo-Carr

Centres: Tom Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Kotoni Staggs, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Morris, Bradman Best.

Five-eighths: Luke Keary, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton

Halves: Mitchell Pearce, Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses

Middle forwards: Jake Trbojevic, Dave Klemmer, Payne Haas, Daniel Saifiti, Cameron Murray, Victor Radley, Nathan Brown, Dale Finucane, Paul Vaughan, Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Edge forwards: Tyson Frizell, Boyd Cordner, Wade Graham, Angus Crichton, Ryan Matterson, Tariq Sims, Curtis Sironen

Hookers: Damien Cook, Apisai Koroisau, Cameron McInnes

Boyd Cordner of the Blues and teammates celebrate with the State of Origin trophy after winning the series and winning game three of the 2019 State of Origin series. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

QUEENSLAND CONTENDERS

Fullbacks: Kalyn Ponga, Val Holmes

Wingers: Val Holmes, Corey Oates, Dane Gagai, Kyle Feldt

Centres: Michael Morgan, Moses Mbye, Dane Gagai

Five-eighths: Cameron Munster, Michael Morgan, Anthony Milford, Corey Norman

Halves: Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Hunt, Michael Morgan

Middle forwards: Josh Papalii, Josh McGuire, Jai Arrow, Lindsay Collins, Tim Glasby, Christian Welch, Jarrod Wallace, Dylan Napa, Joe Ofahengaue

Edge forwards: David Fifita, Felise Kaufusi, Ethan Lowe, Jadyn Su'A,

Hookers: Jake Friend, Ben Hunt, Harry Grant, Reed Mahoney

Originally published as Buzz: Blues can win eight straight