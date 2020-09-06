Buying into Hornets style: Great start to premier season

Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Levi Thomson-Matthews compiled another valuable half century in his team’s first win of the 2020/21 Queensland Premier Grade season. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Levi Thomson-Matthews compiled another valuable half century in his team’s first win of the 2020/21 Queensland Premier Grade season. Picture: Rob Williams

A VALUABLE innings from a newcomer and match-turning efforts from two loyal bowlers helped the Ipswich Logan Hornets make a winning start in this season's Queensland Premier competition.

The Hornets beat Wynnum by 33 runs at Baxter Oval in the first of three one-day games to launch the new season.

Off-season recruit Jake Cross, from Souths, smacked 31 not out off 13 balls in the late overs to help set up a competitive 7/260.

Experienced opener Dan Wilson (49) and ever-dependable left-hander Levi Thomson-Mathews (57) earlier laid the foundation for the fine total.

However, it was the partnership of bowlers Sean Lutter (4/23) and Queensland Bulls contracted spinner Jack Wood (2/49) in the middle overs who ensured victory.

"We're really happy with the performance and the result,'' Wilson said, having shared in the Hornets' committed pre-season training which started in late June.

Experienced Ipswich Logan Hornets batsman Dan Wilson. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The senior player welcomed former opener Cross as another quality batsman in the Hornets middle order.

"Jake, in his first game for us, came out in the end and got us towards that 260, which we always knew was going to be competitive,'' Wilson said.

"We've got a lot more power.

"It's pretty exciting for us to have guys like that late in the innings.''

In a match Wilson described as "a real arm wrestle'', he also praised Lutter and Wood.

"They (Wynnum) probably had a really good start and through the first 15-16 overs, they were probably well on top,'' Wilson said.

"But Jack Wood and Sean Lutter got it back . . . there were probably four or five over bursts from those which really turned the game in our favour.''

Wynnum were bowled out for 227 in the 49th over.

"Everyone bowled pretty well and the fielding was outstanding,'' Wilson said.

The efforts of Cross, Lutter and Jack Wood were particularly important in the opening game with spearhead bowler Sam Doggett unavailable and all-rounder Harry Wood only able to bat with a quadricep injury.

Sean Lutter

Lutter completed his nine overs managing a side strain.

"With probably our two best bowlers out from last season out (Doggett and Harry Wood), Sean yesterday probably showed how far he has come over the last few years,'' Wilson said.

"He's showed maturity and led the attack really well.''

The Hornets Seconds team also made a positive start with an 85 run victory at Tingalpa.

Captain Nick De Giusti compiled 107 off 114 balls, well supported by opening partner Harry Austin with 71 off 74 balls.

All-rounder De Giusti is on the comeback trail from injury having been a regular Hornets first grader for a number of seasons.

Sean Lutter's twin Rowan snared 3/29, highlighting the strong family ties and loyal players in the Hornet ranks.

"We've got a good thing going at the moment,'' Wilson said, appreciative of the coaching leadership from Aaron Moore.

"Everyone is really buying into how Aaron likes to play cricket.

"There's a lot of good things happening and hopefully we can set ourselves up to have another strong season.''

The Hornets first graders play Redlands away in their next one-day game.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grade Round 1

Ipswich Hornets v Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval

Hornets Innings

Dan Wilson c King b Crook 49 (65)

Anthony Wilson c B.Floros b Melville 17 (38)

Harry Wood c Trask b Graham 26 (39)

Levi Thomson-Mathews run out (Graham & B.Floros 57 (71)

Lachlan Prince b J.Floros 19 (19)

Jack Wood c Trask b Crook 21 (35)

Bryn Llewellyn c King b B.Floros 11 (14)

Jake Cross not out 31 (13)

Jacob Waters not out 1 (2)

Extras (3b 11lb 10w 2w) 26

Total (50overs) 7/260

FoW: 57 (A. Wilson), 94 (DWilson), 113 (HWood), 148 (Prince), 184 (J.Wood), 213 (Llewellyn), 241 (Thomson-Matthews).

Bowling: J. Floros 10/0/42/1; B. Floros 10/1/45/1; C. Trask 6/0/44/0; A Melville 10/0/47/1; W. Crook 8/0/35/2; S. Graham 6/0/31/1.

Wynnum Manly Innings

J. Wilson st Cross b Llewellyn 36 (52)

C. Trask c D.Wilson b Llewellyn 21 (21)

T. Floros c&b Lutter 38 (26)

N. Rabnott b Lutter 5 (9)

J. Floros b J. Wood 2 (5)

G. Jones c H. Wood b Llewellyn 48 (82)

S. Graham c Prince b McAteer 30 (43)

N. King c H. Wood b Waters 13 (23)

B. Floros b Lutter 6 (10)

A. Melville c Prince b Lutter 7 (11)

W. Crook not out 0 (2)

Extras (1b 13lb 6w 1nb) 21

Total (48.1overs) 227

FoW: 46, 104, 104, 107, 111, 175, 202, 215, 226, 227.

Bowling: Bryn Llewellyn 8.1/1/35/2; Jacob Waters 10/0/54/1; Dylan McAteer 10/0/59/1; Sean Lutter 9/0/23/4; Jack Wood 10/1/49/2.

Hornets win by 33 runs.

2nd Grade at Tingalpa

Hornets Innings

Harry Austin c Gossett b Plumb 71 (74)

Nick De Giusti (c) c Carroll b Gossett 107 (114)

Will Kraschnefski b Gossett 11 (11)

Noah Emerson c Harrison b Lloyd 38 (36)

Greg Carter c Durante b Gossett 1 (6)

Matt Andrews c Durante b Hetherell 18 (44)

Nick Bischoff run out (McDermott) 5 (4)

Rowan Lutter not out 5 (4)

Adam Smith not out 15 (10)

Extras (5lb 11w 3nb) 19

Total (50 overs) 7/290

FoW: 187 (Austin), 198 (De Giusti), 204 (Kraschnefski), 206 (Carter), 257 (Andrews), 265 (Emerson), 270 (Bischoff).

Bowling: S. Hetherell 9/0/60/1; C. Weal 8/0/51/0; C. Lloyd 10/0/59/2; T. Gossett 10/2/49/4; J. Plumb 7/0/40/1; J. Harrison 5/0/21/0; D. Rodgers 1/0/5/0.

Wynnum Manly Innings

J. Harrison lbw Smith 13 (12)

D. Rodgers lbw Smith 0 (2)

Alistair McDermott c De Giusti b Creevey 9 (13)

C. Carroll c Andrews b Bischoff 31 (50)

H. Taylor st Andrews b Emerson 68 (94)

T. Gossett c&b Lutter 35 (35)

J. Plumb c Austin b Creevey 15 (21)

C. Durante c Andrews b Lutter 4 (10)

C. Lloyd b Lutter 0 (2)

C. Weal not out 17 (19)

S. Hetherell b Creevey 3 (6)

Extras (7w 3nb) 10

Total (44.3overs) 205

FoW: 1, 14, 23, 84, 163, 163, 174, 174, 187, 205.

Bowling: Adam Smith 6/1/11/2; Josh Creevey 7.3/1/51/3; Nick Bischoff 7/0/37/1; Rowan Lutter 10/2/29/3; Will Trigar 6/0/42/0; Noah Emerson 7/0/35/1.

Hornets win by 85 runs.