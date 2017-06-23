24°
Buyers snap up blocks at new estate

Helen Spelitis
| 23rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
OPEN SPACE: Samantha and Dwayne Dale purchased this 3000sq m block in the newly developed Paradise Heights Estate in Deebing Heights.
OPEN SPACE: Samantha and Dwayne Dale purchased this 3000sq m block in the newly developed Paradise Heights Estate in Deebing Heights.

TIME is running out for homebuyers hunting for a large block in Ipswich.

Sales have surged at one of Ipswich's newest estates at Deebing Heights where blocks as large as 5100sq m are on offer.

It's the last opportunity to buy into the large-lot lifestyle on the southern side of Ipswich.

Young couple Samantha and Dwayne Dale were determined not to miss out on their chance at the new lifestyle without having to leave their home suburb.

The pair have been living in Deebing Heights for a few years and love the area but have been ready to upgrade.

"Dwayne has outgrown his shed,” Samantha said.

"We love the area. It's so easy to get places because of the highways. I feel safe here and we didn't want to move too far away.

"We had a look at some other blocks including at Ripley but the blocks were much smaller and about the same price.”

Now the block has been secured, Samantha and Dwayne can set about designing their dream, two-storey home with plenty of space for their three dogs and pet parrot.

Real estate agent Darren Boettcher said the young couple were among many preparing for the shift to large-lot living.

He said there were only 55 blocks available and 65 per cent of the first stage had already sold.

"We've had more than 400 people inquire on the estate since we released it about 18 months ago,” Mr Boettcher said.

"When you look at construction going on in other areas, people are paying $200,000 to $220,000 for a 400sq m block but for another $100,000 you can get something six times the size.

"There's demand for large lot living but the availability it limited.

"People need to realise, if you want to live in the Yamanto, Deebing Heights, Flinders View area, once these blocks are sold, they won't be making anymore.

"This is the last chance.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  deebing heights ipswich property

