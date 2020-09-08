Buyer beware: Facebook predators on the prowl

Ipswich detectives are warning anyone buying or selling online to carefully check the profile of anyone they plan to meet, and to meet in a safe place.

IPSWICH detectives are warning people buying or selling Apple products online to beware of predators using dodgy profiles to lure unsuspecting victims.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis said police had noticed a recent resurgence in a type of offending nicknamed “iphone baiting” where criminals pose as someone looking to buy or sell an Apple device using a fake Facebook profile.

In several incidents reported to police this year alone, the offender will arrange to meet the victim in a secluded area, often at night.

“If they are the seller, they will snatch the money and run off with both the money and the product, and if they are the buyer, they will snatch the product and run,” Sen. Sgt Francis said.

“It is predominantly a case of grab and run, but there has been violence used on some occasions, and there was one incident earlier this year where a knife was presented.”

Police are encouraging prospective buyers or sellers to do their research before agreeing to meet anyone.

Sen Sgt Francis said dodgy Facebook profiles were a dead giveaway.

“The offenders are predominantly juveniles,” he said.

“They use social media such as Facebook Market Place to either sell or purchase late model Apple iPhones, and also iPads & Laptops, using profiles with fake names and normally with either no content or minimal content on the profile.

“The victims meet the offenders in secluded or private locations, often at night and away from CCTV and witnesses.”

After making several arrests at the beginning of the year, police noticed a drop in offending for several months, but are aware of a recent resurgence.

Police are worried some victims may not be reporting what has happened.

“Tracking down offenders can be quite difficult,” Sen Sgt Francis said.

“If the offender deletes the profile immediately and if there is a delay in reporting the incident, or the victim does not take note of the name on the profile, it does remove some of the trail.”

Police tips to avoid becoming a victim

1. Follow online safety advice from sources such as https://www.staysmartonline.gov.au/shoppingonline regarding how to safely purchase online. Many of the social media marketplaces also have their own safety advice pages.

2. Social media pages that have only recently been created or only have a few followers may be indications that they’re fake. And look out for pages where the conversation is one-way by the page owner only, with little or no engagement from the page’s community.

3. Don’t meet strangers at night or in secluded or private locations. Consider your personal safety when arranging any meet ups and consider meeting in public places during day light hours where there is plenty of CCTV and plenty of people around.

4. Contact Police immediately if you do fall victim to such offences.

5. Contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information about who is committing these offences.