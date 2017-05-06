Buy veg to roast for great winter warmer

AUSTRALIA'S growing regions are still producing quality fresh produce despite weather challenges having an impact on harvest times and volumes.

The cooler weather is a great time to eat roast vegetables with reasonably priced onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes and pumpkin the best buys of the week.

Top quality capsicums are firmly priced but you can still find great deals on second quality offerings.

Be prepared to pay firm prices for Asian vegetables, beetroot, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, celery, eggplant, fennel, leeks and silverbeet.

Asparagus is hard to find. Beans are also in short supply and firmly priced.

The most expensive vegetables include parsnips, snow peas, squash, sweet corn, zucchini and mushrooms.

Tomatoes are the most expensive they have been all year with cooler conditions slowing their growth and creating a gap in supply.

For those looking for bargains in the salad aisle, choose mixed leaf salad, cucumbers and the full complement of herbs although you will pay firm prices for lettuce and eshallots.

Shepard avocados are at the end of their season as the hass variety takes over so with less fruit available at the start of the harvesting, prices are expensive.

In the fruit aisle, it's citrus time with new season Queensland imperials sweetening up with the cooler weather and being reasonably priced along with limes and navel oranges. Valencia oranges are still firmly priced.

The best buys are figs, pineapples and most apples with the pink lady variety costing the most.

Be prepared to pay firm prices for quality bananas, raspberries, kiwifruit, all melons, pears, pawpaw and large angelina plums with their purple skin and rich yellow flesh that are prized for eating fresh but also used in liqueur making due to their high sugar content.

Grapes are still available with the red ones the best tasting and worth the firm prices.

You will pay top dollar for blueberries, passionfruit and strawberries, which are in short supply.