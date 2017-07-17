‘BUY NOW’: Petrol prices drop below $1 in Ipswich

If you're in Ipswich buy fuel now says the RACQ.

PETROL prices have dropped to less than a dollar at Ipswich stations with one reader spotting discounted unleaded on sale for just over 98 cents this morning at Caltex Yamanto.

Motorists have flocked to petrol stations around Ipswich to fill up on the cheap petrol since prices started dropping yesterday.

But the RACQ warn these low prices may not last long.

The average price of unleaded fuel across Ipswich today, across the 4305 and 4306 postcodes, is 104.6c.

That means if you're paying more than that - you're paying too much.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said south-east Queensland price market has gone into a price hike phase so Ipswich locals should buy now or risk paying more.

"It won't so we've already seen prices starting to go up in Brisbane and Ipswich closely follows that cycle so we'd be urging drivers to buy now," she said.

"These low prices won't last long. It's been nearly a year since prices have been this low.

"We are in the very cheap phase of the price cycle and there's a difference in 20 or 30 cents per litre in the cycle.

"Prices at some Brisbane service stations have gone up to 132.9 and that's the price some Ipswich stations will follow suit."

The last time prices were lower than today was in September and October last year when service stations were selling ULP for less an $1.

"There is still plenty of cheap fuel for less than 110 in Ipswich but it doesn't take too long for Ipswich and it could happen at any time. Those watching what they spend should buy now," she said.

"The cycle lasts five weeks so motorists will have to wait a while for prices to drop again."

Can anyone tell us the last time fuel prices were this low? If you spot a cheap fuel station tell us on Facebook or in the comments below!

