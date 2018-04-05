Buy now pay later deal ends in fraud charge

A WOMAN packing-up to leave town sold some items to Karla Ferguson including a hair straightener, dresser drawers and a mirror set.

But an Ipswich court heard that the money from Ferguson was not forthcoming, and she'd already on-sold the hair straightener before police arrived to chat.

Karla Louise Ferguson, 22, from Mount Hallen near Esk, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud between January 12 and March 11 by gaining $120 dishonestly (for the hair tool); and stealing the mirror and dresser drawers on January 27.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Jo Colston said Ferguson was on a suspended jail sentence for other (unrelated) offences at the time of the first offence.

Police sought $120 restitution for the hair straightener.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said the retail assistant accepted she was responsible, and instructed she'd been in financial difficulty at the time. She was also seeing a counsellor to address some personal issues.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Ferguson was purported to have come into a financial arrangement to purchase dresser drawers and the hair straightener from the woman who was selling property to move interstate.

Ferguson failed to transfer the money prior to picking the items up and the woman, apparently under some pressure in moving, agreed to let her have the items before paying.

The items were later found at Ferguson's house, apart from the hair tool which she'd already sold.

Mr Walker said she had previous convictions for dishonesty, including a suspended jail term for a fraud offence that involved $3000 restitution.

Ferguson was convicted and sentenced to a supervised 12-month probation order.

She was ordered to pay $120 restitution.