Entire town for sale ‘cheaper than a house'

THIS could be the ultimate bargain. An entire town complete with more than 20 houses, a town hall, tennis courts and a sports oval has hit the market.

And the best news: It will cost you less than the average Aussie home to buy it.

The West Australian town, at Lot 83 Radburn Road (Lake Muir) Manjimup, is on the market for the second time in two years.

According to CoreLogic data, the 39.82 hectare property last exchanged for $615,000 in April 2017, and the owners have had a change of heart since.

Set on the Tone River, WA.

"It's going to need some imagination, hard work and vision, but the end result could be as amazing and as big as you dream it," the listing reads.

"With 20+ cottages in various conditions if you are handy on the tools or know someone who is, then this will be a very rewarding project.

"As well as the cottages there is a town hall, a modern workshop, the old reception office, an undercover BBQ area, two tennis courts and it even has its own cricket oval

"Please note that 2 house sites [19 and 22] are privately owned outright and are not part of this sale)"

Lot 83 Radburn Road (Lake Muir) Manjimup, WA

The project is being marketed as a "special project or a chance to give back to a group that would thrive in an environment like this".

According to the listing, the town stopped operating as a wilderness retreat in 2008.

Construction on the Mill began in 1948 and it was operational by 1952 and was powered by steam, it closed in 1978.

The houses were built in 1949 and at the height of production there were 117 men working at the Mill.

According to the listing, this is an "opportunity to turn this piece of bush paradise into your very own getaway or commercial venture."

Lot 83 Radburn Road (Lake Muir) Manjimup, WA

LJ Hooker's listing agent Colin Wallbank says his vote is with setting it up as a getaway - "as its zoned Tourism Enterprise so you cant live here full time, but you can holiday here as much as you like or create your own centre with onsite Managers & Caretakers who could live there permanently".

"It's ideally set up for a group of people or a club to purchase and renovate over time," he says.

"The Tone River running through the property providing fishing, boating and swimming opportunities and all of which is surrounded by stunning forest.

Get away from it all.

"There are numerous walks around the facility and this is without doubt the perfect natural escape from the city.

The Tone River Wilderness Cottages are just off the Muirs Highway - approximately 42km from Manjimup town centre and approximately 335km from Perth.

The town will go to auction on November 14.

Meet the locals.

Endless opportunities.

Town living.