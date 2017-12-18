Menu
American slice, Margaret St, owner Matt Conroy with staff member Paige Avent. The business is for sale for $99,000 and the building is for sale for $495,000.
All the pizza you can eat for $99,000

Michael Nolan
30th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
TOOWOOMBA pizza lovers can buy a life-time supply of their favourite cheesy dinner with American Slice on the market for $99,000.

Located in the heart of the CBD, the store specialises in massive 18-inch, hand-crafted pizzas.

It comes with a team of fully-trained staff, strong earnings, an Uber Eats contract and a modern fit-out.

American Slice is popular with Toowoomba revellers and overflows with customers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The sale listing comes about 12 months after the store had a significant re-branding and renovation.

Its Margaret St building is also for sale, at $495,000.

