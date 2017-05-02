27°
News

Butcher reveals secret behind the perfect snag

Gary Worrall
| 2nd May 2017 4:00 PM
TOP STUFF: Peter Summerville from Summerville Quality Meats at Ebbw Vale.
TOP STUFF: Peter Summerville from Summerville Quality Meats at Ebbw Vale. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

USING nothing but the best ingredients was the secret behind Peter Summerville getting a silver medal at the 2017 Sausage King competition.

Mr Summerville, owner of the Ebbw Vale-based Summerville Quality Meats, took on Queensland's best butchers recently, as they all vied for the title of Sausage King.

"It was the RNA Sausage King competition, held at the Norman Hotel, we entered the 'Traditional Australian Thick Sausage' division,” Mr Summerville said.

Entering with his pure beef sausage, Mr Summerville was awarded a silver medal for his efforts.

"Our sausages are pure beef, there are no additives, you just use good ingredients, no gristle, make sure the meat is all top quality.”

Mr Summerville said everyone who worked in the shop took pride in their efforts.

"We make all our sausages onsite, we mince the meat and then fill the casings here, we do it the old-fashioned way.”

The third generation of his family to work at the shop, Mr Summerville said it was the only place he had ever worked.

"The business was started by my grandfather, and then my father took it over, and then my wife Natalie and I took it over from him about four years ago.”

While Mr Summerville does not raise his own cattle, he is particular about buying local.

"I go to the Moreton saleyards, and I buy through a local supplier.”

Mr Summerville said he worked with all types of meat, including pork, lamb and chicken.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Butcher reveals secret behind the perfect snag

Butcher reveals secret behind the perfect snag

PETER Summerville reveals what it takes to make the perfect sausages

Crash on motorway leaves three injured

Vehicle flips in crash on busy motorway

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

RAAF WARNING: Prepare for low-level Super Hornet flights

The low-level flights are being filmed as part of a Defence Force Recruiting series of advertisements.

FIND out why the RAAF will be filming tomorrow's low-level flights

Local Partners

Why tourism in Ipswich is booming

Numbers through the roof as visitors flock to capital of south-east

Labour Day races a big winner as record crowd attends

Hudson and Melinda Brookes sum up the happy spirit at the family race day.

Ipswich families hail success of CFMEU mining and energy race day

Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

GETTING BETTER: Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare hold a youth group Infinity Group Services.

A NEW community group has opened in the region

VIDEO: How this Ipswich teen launched her own album

Ipswich teen HannahMarie, 16, is launching her first country music album.

A FUTURE in music industry is bright for this self-funded artist

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

SEE what's open in Ipswich

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Cooks from Ipswich impress MasterChef judges

TASTY: The MasterChef judges loved Ben's audition dish.

BEN and Nicole make the grade in cooking show's return.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

STUNNING HOME, 360 DEGREE VIEWS, 32 ACRES

396-398 Rosewood Marburg Road, Tallegalla 4340

House 5 2 $849,000 Neg

The sellers have purchased elsewhere so are keen to sell but will certainly miss this delightful property. They built this modern Queenslander 9 years ago with...

You&#39;re Family&#39;s Summer Entertainer

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Summer has arrived and this classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

LUXURIOUS FAMILY HOME ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

THE PERFECT SUB-DIVIDER - IN A QUALITY LOCATION !!

11 Greenham Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 3 $299,000 neg

Situated in a quiet sought after area on a massive, flat 1012m2 block, this is the subdivider you've been waiting for. Block with this kind of potential rarely...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!