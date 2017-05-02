Butcher reveals secret behind the perfect snag

USING nothing but the best ingredients was the secret behind Peter Summerville getting a silver medal at the 2017 Sausage King competition.

Mr Summerville, owner of the Ebbw Vale-based Summerville Quality Meats, took on Queensland's best butchers recently, as they all vied for the title of Sausage King.

"It was the RNA Sausage King competition, held at the Norman Hotel, we entered the 'Traditional Australian Thick Sausage' division,” Mr Summerville said.

Entering with his pure beef sausage, Mr Summerville was awarded a silver medal for his efforts.

"Our sausages are pure beef, there are no additives, you just use good ingredients, no gristle, make sure the meat is all top quality.”

Mr Summerville said everyone who worked in the shop took pride in their efforts.

"We make all our sausages onsite, we mince the meat and then fill the casings here, we do it the old-fashioned way.”

The third generation of his family to work at the shop, Mr Summerville said it was the only place he had ever worked.

"The business was started by my grandfather, and then my father took it over, and then my wife Natalie and I took it over from him about four years ago.”

While Mr Summerville does not raise his own cattle, he is particular about buying local.

"I go to the Moreton saleyards, and I buy through a local supplier.”

Mr Summerville said he worked with all types of meat, including pork, lamb and chicken.