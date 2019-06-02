Menu
Busy weekend for paramedics on Ipswich roads

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Jun 2019 3:44 PM
PARAMEDICS were called to multiple crashes over the weekend, with several instances of vehicles colliding with trees or light poles.

A man was treated for possible neck injuries following a crash in the Lockyer region on Saturday night.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Milora and Murphys Creek Rd just after 7pm, where they found a single vehicle crash with a rollover.

A man aged in his 20s was treated at the scene before being taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. A QAS spokesperson said the man was complaining of neck pain.

On Saturday morning a man escaped with minor injuries the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a tree at Redbank Plains in the early hours.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the accident was reported at the intersection of Henty and Highbury Dr about 5.20am.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Also on Saturday morning, paramedics were called after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Crews rushed to a single vehicle crash at Augusta Parkway at Augustine Heights about 1.54am.

A man had sustained minor injuries and was taken in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

Less than an hour later,  a man and woman were taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital after a single vehicle crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a vehicle collided with a pole on Moggill Rd at Bellbowrie about 2.45am.

Critical care paramedics and the high accuity unit responded, however both patients escaped with minor injuries and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

On Friday night, two adults and two children were hospitalised following a crash involving two vehicles at Redbank Plains.

The crash was reported just after 7pm Friday. QAS said all four patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
 

emergency services ipswich roads traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

