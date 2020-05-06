Busy weekend marks return to normalcy for highway town

AN UNEXPECTED rush has marked the beginning of a return to normal for businesses in Fernvale, with travellers taking to the town en-masse during the long weekend.

Situated on the usually-busy Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale’s businesses have lost many of their customers due to travel restrictions, but the relaxations brought an unprecedented flood of people into town.

The Old Fernvale Bakery in particular was swamped with customers.

READ MORE: Why this bakery is selling bread for $1

“It was crazy. We had eight-hour queues on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We had queues at both places, the café and the bakery,” owner Bill Rose said.

“The queue at the bakery itself went through the door closest to the hotel, down the footpath, and around the corner into Simpson St.”

Mr Rose said the surge of support had come as a complete surprise, and the team hadn’t had time to prepare for the sudden increase in business.

“We weren’t expecting it. It wasn’t until Friday night that we heard about the relaxation, and we got smacked the next morning. We had people coming from far and wide.”

“We had to bring a baker back from holidays to help out, to make enough stock to satisfy the demand.”

READ MORE: ‘The new normal’: What shopping will look like post-pandemic

Mr Rose welcomed the sight of people returning to the town, and said that all those he’d seen had one very important thing in common.

“I spoke to hundreds of people myself over the weekend, and without exception they were just pleased to go out,” he said.

“It was really rewarding to see. It was people with their mums and dads, people with their children, who were thrilled to be able to take them out for a drive, go for a walk in the park.”

The rush has reduced in the days since the long weekend, though business is still booming compared to times during the lockdown.

“The lunch period now has been extremely busy. There were queues from about half past 11 until quarter to one,” Mr Rose said.

READ MORE: Owners fear road changes will close their businesses

Due to limited customers in past weeks, the bakery had to cut down considerably on its range of products, selling only the favourites and bestsellers, but Mr Rose said the range would be increasing again soon.

“We’ve added 10 pies back into the pie range, and we will be adding more, but we’ve just got to catch our breath after trying to get over the weekend,” he said.

“Of course we won’t have a full operation until the café can reopen, but there’s normality again. The only thing we’re missing is the ability to have people dine, so we’re looking forward to that.”