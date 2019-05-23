Busy sporting mum's loud voice of authority

IPSWICH Flyers stalwart Melissa Beutel shares a major reason for being in this season's leadership team.

"I'm pretty sure it's my voice. I can be very loud,'' she said with a laugh.

However, after serving the Flyers for many years, her contribution extends far beyond being a good communicator.

"The leadership team is full of experience,'' Beutel said, working alongside other senior players Emilie McInally and Tara Bramwell.

"I hope that my almost 20 years of representative netball can offer some good value throughout the season.

"Having a captain in each quarter is really great too.

"When things need to settle or pick up you have the voice in every third.''

Senior Ipswich Flyers player Melissa Beutel.

Beutel has been a part of Ipswich netball since she was six.

She reached Ipswich and State League level, lining up for the Queensland Lions.

She also played indoor netball at state and national level.

Beutel currently plays for Aztecs 1, where she is coaching her daughter Layla's under-8 team at the same club.

Having been around the Ipswich netball representative program for so long, Beutel welcomed new coach Nicole Grant, who is building on the efforts of long-time former mentor Trish McInally.

"Trish and Nicole are very different people so they have different coaching styles each having their own strengths,'' Beutel said.

"Nicole is taking a brand new approach this season and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and has a great management team backing her up in Vada (assistant coach Vada Brown) and Mel (manager Melanie De Kleyn).''

Beutel was delighted to see all the younger Flyers players performing this season.

She said mid-court regular Bridget Cumming was leading the way.

"She is super fit and has been coming in strong off the bench the last couple of games and really making an impact,'' Beutel said. "Kristy (Brennan) is shooting the lights out.''