Busy shopping hub welcomes three new retailers

Jacqui Hockey and Kinaz Aljary from KJ's Barbershop in Yamanto. The business opened at the beginning of 2020.

Jacqui Hockey and Kinaz Aljary from KJ's Barbershop in Yamanto. The business opened at the beginning of 2020.

A BARBER with more than five years experience in cutting and styling hair has achieved his dream of owning his own business.

Kinaz Aljary and his wife Leana opened KJ’s Barbershop at the Yamanto Shopping Village at the beginning of the year.

It is one of three new retailers inside the Warwick Rd complex, with a bakery and a radiology centre also opening their doors.

Mrs Aljary said it had long been her husband’s goal to break into business ownership, having spent many years working for other people.

“He is very passionate and really good at his job,” she said.

“He was working at a salon in Riverlink, but when the opportunity came up here in Yamanto, we decided to make his dream come true.

“He has many loyal customers and they have followed him here.

“We are really happy with the location. It’s in a good spot.

“The people here have all been really lovely, and the other business owners have been very friendly and welcoming. It’s a good community here.”

Despite only being open for a few short weeks, Mrs Aljary said the store had seen a good number of customers already walk through the door.

“We have customers who have had their hair cut by my husband for many years, and then there are also many new customers,” she said.

“We were very busy just before school started. We were doing $15 hair cuts for kids.

“We have decided to continue that every Sunday and Tuesday, so it’s very affordable.”

The couple are also working on their own unique product line to sell.

“I have been talking with a manufacture to make our own line of hair gels, waxes and sprays,” Mrs Aljary said.

“This will be coming very soon.”

The couple have hired four people and can have all chairs running during busy periods.

“The weekends have been really busy for us,” Mrs Aljary said.

KJ’s Barbershop is located in the Yamanto Shopping Village, 512-514 Warwick Rd, Yamanto.

They are open seven days a week.