Busy shopping hub welcomes another new business

THE $80 million redevelopment of Karalee Shopping Village has attracted another business to its growing list of retailers, with Karalee Pool and Spa Care opening.

This is the third store for the company, which operates businesses in Yamanto and Brookwater, hiring a total of eight employees.

Karalee Pool and Spa Care manager Shaun Baker said the area's booming retail and housing opportunities was what prompted the store to open.

"Karalee is a fast-growing area and we have a number of regular customers who live here, so it made sense to have a presence in the Karalee Shopping Village," Mr Baker said.

"It seems like there are more people in the area adding a pool or a spa when they renovate their home, and those who buy into new developments are including a pool in their build.

"A lot of people think pool and spa care is difficult and expensive, but with the right products and advice, it doesn't have to be.

"We offer service and maintenance in store and at a customer's home, and as an independent business, we pride ourselves on offering value for money."

Karalee Pool and Spa Care is among a string of retailers to open in the upgraded centre, which celebrated the completion of an $80 million expansion earlier this year.

The expansion, led by centre owners Consolidated Properties Group and CVS Lane Capital Partners, added 6214sqm of retail space, including a Coles supermarket and 15 specialty stores.

Consolidated Properties Group Retail leasing manager Rob Clifton said the expanded centre had a great mix of retailers and was attracting more customers.

"We have two full-line supermarkets, several cafes and takeaway eateries and a number of lifestyle service operators like Karalee Pool and Spa Care, so we are covering all bases," Mr Clifton said.

"We have noticed since the expansion that people are visiting the centre to pick up their groceries or other necessities and then catching up with friends for lunch or a coffee.

"It's become a destination where people can connect and socialise so it's more than just a shopping centre."