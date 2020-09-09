Busy restaurant shuts after COVID case close to home

A POPULAR Ipswich restaurant has shut its doors with the community at the front of mind, wanting to put the health of customers and staff ahead of profit.

The family-run Ange’s Kitchen closed up immediately on Tuesday as a precaution after learning a student at St Edmund’s College tested positive for COVID-19.

The son of owner Angelina Chen and her husband Mark McVea is in the same grade as the boy at the Catholic school.

It will only reopen when tests for the family and nine staff come back negative.

LOCAL NEWS: Principal: risk of other students getting infected is ‘low’

“We’re not worried about doing it,” Mr McVea said.

“We’re more concerned about the public.

“Money comes and goes but people stay around forever.

“I think it will only be a short thing. We’re going to lose a bit of money but we want to look after our staff, our family and the public first.”

It is a move that has been well received by customers, with many showing their appreciation on social media and eager to return once it reopens.

Ange's Kitchen owner Angelina Chen.

“The amount of support we’ve had has been unbelievable,” Mr McVea said.

“We never expected any of this. It’s been an absolute whirlwind of thanks and gratitude.

“(Angelina) was in tears.”

The Chinese restaurant made the move from the busy fiveways intersection opposite Ipswich Girls’ Grammar School to a new home in Sadliers Crossing earlier this year.

It is a move that has paid off, with Mr McVea saying sales had doubled since the switch.

“The support from the community in this area has just been so overwhelming,” he said.

“We’ve gone from somewhere that’s visually the best place for any business to be to the backstreets of suburbia where there’s no shops and there’s nothing except us.

READ MORE: Three new COVID cases from Ipswich Hospital cluster

“There’s houses all around us and we’ve doubled our sales. It’s unheard of.”

It is a chance for Ms Chen to take a couple of well-earned days off after a hectic period in the kitchen.

“We just want to wait for the results and make sure everyone is feeling well,” she said.

The couple said they were struggling to get a COVID test done on Wednesday morning due to the high number of people wanting to get tested locally.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.