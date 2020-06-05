Menu
An Albany Creek man was seriously hurt after his car hit a power pole and caught fire this morning. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Busy night for services in Ipswich

Darren Hallesy
5th Jun 2020 7:30 AM
WHILE it was another chilly night in Ipswich, emergency services were kept busy with two incidents overnight.

In Rosewood, paramedics attended a reported single-motorcycle crash on Ipswich Rosewood Road at around 10.23pm. One male patient was transported in a stable condition with neck pain to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Meanwhile in the heart of Ipswich on Moffatt Street, paramedics were called to the scene of a house fire at 8.40pm.

No patients required assessment at the scene, with paramedics remaining on standby.

After a cool start, Ipswich stay clear today, with a top of 23 degrees. It will remain sunny all weekend with tops of 24 and 25 during the day, and temps at night remaining in single figures 

