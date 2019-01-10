Busy night on the roads for paramedics

IT was a busy night for paramedics on Somerset roads with three people taken to hospital.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and back injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tree at Coominya.

A second female in her 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

The incident occurred on Newman Street East at 9.55pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with spinal and knee injuries following a vehicle roll over on Noland Street in Lowood at 9.26pm.