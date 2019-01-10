Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Busy night on the roads for paramedics

Lachlan Mcivor
by
10th Jan 2019 8:32 AM

IT was a busy night for paramedics on Somerset roads with three people taken to hospital.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and back injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tree at Coominya.

A second female in her 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

The incident occurred on Newman Street East at 9.55pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with spinal and knee injuries following a vehicle roll over on Noland Street in Lowood at 9.26pm.

coominya lowood road crash somerset traffic accident
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Busy beauticians to open second store in Ipswich

    premium_icon Busy beauticians to open second store in Ipswich

    Business A high number of customers prompted them to open a second business

    Historic inner-city home back on the market

    premium_icon Historic inner-city home back on the market

    Property The owner is asking in the region of $550,000

    City's punters dreaming of $80m jackpot

    premium_icon City's punters dreaming of $80m jackpot

    News Second biggest prize ever on offer

    ‘No helmets’: Couple killed in horror motorbike crash

    premium_icon ‘No helmets’: Couple killed in horror motorbike crash

    News “There was no protective gear, no helmets, nothing"

    Local Partners