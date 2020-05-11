Busy night for emergency services

Three incidents kept crews busy overnight in Ripley, Tivoli and Churchill.

Three incidents kept crews busy overnight in Ripley, Tivoli and Churchill.

IT was a busy night in Ipswich for emergency services, and life returns to normal for some students in your QT morning update.

In Ripley this morning, one patient was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital and a second patient declined transport to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Ripley Road and Main Street at 5.40am today.

In Tivoli last night a single-vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway eastbound at 6.53pm resulted in a male patient being transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Plus in Churchill last night a male patient in his 60s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition an incident with a power tool at a private address around 6.38pm.

Roads are expected to be a little busier than recently today, with schools taking students across six age groups.

Queensland state school students in Kindy, Prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12, will be able to return to school and Community Kindergartens.

Children of essential workers, vulnerable children and children in designated Indigenous communities will continue to be able to attend school for supervision.

Students (Years 2-10) will continue with the home-based learning model.

If low transmission rates continue, students in Years 2-10 will be able to return to school from Monday 25th May.

In the weather, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures down to around eight or nine degrees at night, with tops in the mid 20s for the next seven days.

The only rain on the horizon could be a late shower on Thursday.

Keep your browser on www.qt.com.au for more updates.