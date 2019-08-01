Busy mum shares why Sapphires still shooting high

NETBALL: Goodna Sapphires goal attack Renae Kalalo is spot on target when she explains why her unbeaten SEQ Cup side continues to set the standard.

"We have such a smart experienced team,'' the busy mum said, preparing for tonight's latest clash against Cornubia Park.

"Playing together for many years is certainly a great strength of ours and knowing the strengths of those around us.

"We have been very consistent across the board also with our goal scoring . . . scoring quite large numbers in most of our games.

"We all work very hard to make sure we are putting out four strong quarters.''

Even when not at their peak, the Sapphires are a class above.

That was shown in last week's 61-38 win over QUT.

"This was the Sapphires' lowest scoring game of the season, and probably wasn't our best performance but it was still pleasing to come away with a dominant win,'' Kalalo said.

However, chasing their third consecutive SEQ Cup title, the Sapphires are always mindful of fending off stronger challenges.

"When we played QUT first round, they made us work very hard so we definitely expected they would come out tough again,'' she said.

"I think we are doing a great job.

"We are taking each week as it comes and trying to maintain consistency across the board in putting out a four-quarter performance every game.''

Kalalo's role is to ensure consistency in her shooting and delivering good ball to Chrissy Peever, so she too can put the team in the best scoring position.

"I have had a niggling Achilles issue for most of the season,'' Kalalo said. "However I just manage that by trying to ensure I stretch the Achilles well before the game.''

Away from the netball court, Kalalo is a busy mum with four children involved in sport.

"My daughter competed in State Age netball a few weekends ago, which is awesome as she is now taking on the same passion for netball that I have,'' Kalalo said.

"When I am not playing netball I am generally cheering the kids on in their sports.''

Kalalo has been with the Sapphires in all three seasons since they joined the Queensland Premier League.

"It would be amazing to maintain our strength over three years. It would be such a great achievement,'' she said.

"We are all really great friends, which make things even more enjoyable.''

After this year's finals, she'll focus on representing the Queensland over-35's team at the indoor nationals tournament in Adelaide in October.

"I always love playing in this tournament and go away with a great bunch of ladies,'' she said.

A group of Sapphires players wrapped up their Indoor Super league competition last week-end in grand finals at Darra.

After enjoying some success, the players can focus on helping the Sapphires prepare for more final glory in the SEQ Cup competition they have dominated.

Kalalo said it was business as usual against Cornubia Park tonight.

"The first round we beat Cornubia quite comfortably,'' she said.

"However I always take each game as it comes and it's back to an even playing field.''

QPL SEQ Cup Rd 12: Tonight - Pool A (7.50pm): Goodna Sapphires v Cornubia Park.

Rd 11 result: Goodna Sapphires def QUT 61-38.