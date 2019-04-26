Busy Ipswich road named among worst in state

The Centenary Motorway between Ipswich Motorway and Toowong has been named and shamed as one of the worst in the state.

The Centenary Motorway between Ipswich Motorway and Toowong has been named and shamed as one of the worst in the state. Cordell Richardson

QUEENSAND'S worst roads have been named and shamed in a new report by the state's peak motoring body.

Ranking number two is one of Ipswich's major roads, the Centenary Motorway, the Ipswich Motorway to Toowong, and Logan Motorway interchange.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the Club's Red Spot Congestion Survey results revealed drivers had nominated more than 450 roads across the State as those which caused unnecessary delays.

Respondents rated the Pacific Motorway as the most troublesome road in Queensland, closely followed by the Centenary Motorway, Gympie Road and the Bruce Highway.

Queensland's top 10 most congested roads according to RACQ's Red Spot Congestion Survey:

Pacific Motorway (Eight Mile Plains to Loganholme, Exits 41 to 57, and Varsity Lakes to Elanora)

Centenary Motorway (Ipswich Motorway to Toowong, and Logan Motorway interchange)

Gympie Rd (Hamilton Rd intersection, and Beams Rd intersection)

Bruce Highway (Pine Rivers to Sunshine Coast)

South Pine Rd (Stafford Rd intersection, and Eatons Crossing Road intersection)

Eumundi-Noosa Rd (Grays Rd intersection)

Gateway Motorway (Wynnum Rd and Old Cleveland Rd interchange areas and north of Deagon)

Moggill Rd (Kenmore to Chapel Hill (Kenmore Rd intersection, and Brookfield Rd intersection)

Logan Rd (Miles Platting Rd and Padstow Rd intersection, and Kessels Rd and Mount Gravatt Capalaba Rd intersection)

Captain Cook Highway (Smithfield roundabout, Cairns Western Arterial Road roundabout, and Aeroglen township).

"We put the call out to motorists across Queensland, who are in the best position to identify problem spots, to help us pinpoint the locations which continually cause them frustration behind the wheel," Ms Ross said.

"These 'red spots' may be due to a set of traffic lights taking too long to change, not enough lanes, delays at a rail crossing, or something completely different."

Ms Ross said the research would be made available to Federal, State and Local Governments, and would be used by RACQ to help prioritise its advocacy work.

"More than 2500 nominations came in from across Queensland, so it's clear congestion is an issue that really grinds our gears. It costs us time and lost productivity, and that's why we need to address it now," she said.

"We'll use this information to guide our policy and use it to lobby all tiers of for solutions to bottlenecked areas."