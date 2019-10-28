Busy Ipswich restaurant made with the right brew

WELL DONE: The Orion Coffee Club franchise was recently nominated the top four franchises in The Coffee Club nationally. Pictured is head chef Aaron Farmer and franchisee Neha Arora.

WELL DONE: The Orion Coffee Club franchise was recently nominated the top four franchises in The Coffee Club nationally. Pictured is head chef Aaron Farmer and franchisee Neha Arora. Cordell Richardson

ONE of Ipswich's busiest coffee shops is in the running to be crowned the top restaurant in Australia at its company's upcoming awards night.

The Coffee Club at Orion Springfield Central has been nominated as one of the top four franchises nationally, with the winners to be announced at a gala event on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday, October 31.

Springfield franchisee Neha Arora said she was surprised and humbled by the nomination, especially since the store just celebrated its first birthday.

"When I got the email, it came as a very big surprise," Mrs Arora said.

"This award is because of our team. I always say to them 'it's not me', it's you', it's because of all the hard work they put in.

"I feel as a team we have achieved so much. They have respect for our customers and always do their best to give a positive dining experience.

"Aaron, our head chef, he also brings success to the business because he puts his heart and soul into every dish."

The restaurant celebrated its first anniversary on October 22 and has continued to experience growth in sales and employees.

"I started off with around 29 staff members, but I have added more. We have 35 staff members now," Mrs Arora said.

"We have school-based trainees, managers as well as front and back end of house staff.

"We also have a really loyal customer base. We have gotten to know many of them."

Every business owner knows they must think of ways to bring in more people through the doors, and Mrs Arora feels she has got the right blend for every person.

"I'm really excited to introduce so many new things to the business," she said.

"The way I see it, The Coffee Club is not just a place to come for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It's all about creating a space where people can come and catch up

"From Sip and Paint nights to kids' craft, book clubs and more, this will be a space for people to come and meet up with friends or make new ones.

"This is what I will be focusing on for the next six months."