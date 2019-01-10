Busy beauticians to open second store in Ipswich

BUSINESS IS GOOD: Amy Pham, Thythy Nguyen and Quynh Kendall from My Beauty Station in Raceview. They plan on opening their second business in Karalee in May.

THE owners of a nail and beauty salon in Raceview plan to open their second business in Ipswich in the coming months.

Amy Pham and Thythy Nguyen from My Beauty Station will open their new store in May at the Karalee Shopping Centre.

Up to 10 people will be employed at the Karalee premises, adding to the five staff members who work at Raceview.

Mrs Pham said customer demand prompted them to open up multiple stores.

"We have only been here in Raceview for a year, but business has been very good," she said.

"During the week, we are very busy with lots of appointments.

"We have a lot of people come in, and also bridal parties and a lot of great customers."

The two co-owners have more than 10 years' experience in the beauty industry, and will offer the same services at both shops.

"We do nails, beauty, waxing and eyelash extensions.

"Our eyelash extensions are very popular," Mrs Pham said.

"We are very excited to open our second shop in Karalee."

My Beauty Station in Raceview opens from Monday-Saturday, with late-night trading on Thursday nights. It opens on Sunday by appointment only.

Mrs Pham said the Karalee store will operate under shopping centre opening hours.