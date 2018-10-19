Busting to win at STEM

STUDENTS at Ipswich State High School were bursting with innovative science, technology engineering and maths (STEM) ideas at the annual Western region STEM competition last week.

Grade 8 students Shayne Parsons, Haydan Murphy and Talia McGavin were fascinated by the need to recycle urine into water in space and decided to figure out a more energy efficient way of doing it here on earth.

"We created a synthetic pee and built two different projects to see if we could purify it,” Talia said.

Shayne said that after several attempts at filtering the 'pee' through layers of rocks and sponge, they were only able to partially purify the solution, but that their evaporation system was energy efficient and provided pure, potable drinking water.

"We only had to put the 'pee' through once to make water that was pH six, which is perfectly drinkable and has little to no wastage,” she said.

"We'll drink it for the judges.”

Head of Science Shannon Walsh said the competition was a chance for students to lead their own scientific investigations and showcase their hard work for judges from the University of Southern Queensland.

"We really wanted to increase student involvement in STEM subjects and careers in the area,” she said.

Year 7 and 8 students began work on the projects in August as part of the STEM excellence program and would be judged on their investigation and innovation skills by the USQ scientists.