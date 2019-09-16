BUSTED: 'Sophisticated' dope found in bedroom closet

HIDDEN in a bedroom closet at the back of the house, Christopher Harrison had set up a sophisticated pot-growing operation.

He was caring for two mature and a juvenile marijuana plant among a hydroponics station.

The plants belonged to the Helidon-based Queensland Health employee, who pleaded guilty to four drug related charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

The court heard the hydroponics station had been well attended to.

"(The plants) had been placed under a grow light with an air filtration system and the soil had been watered," Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said.

"Police observed the presence of fertiliser... and numerous fans and growing assistance chemicals."

During the search, police also found at least seven glass jars as well as clipseal bag and wooden jars containing a total of 200 grams of marijuana throughout the house.

They also found a herb grinder covered in residue and a notebook with a diagram depicting the intricate growing station.

Harrison's lawyer told the court the 33-year-old had stopped taking the drug after the police search.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Harrison he had set up a sophisticated operation.

"You've got fans and lights and lots of fertiliser," Mr Davies said.

"Potentially you could have been in a lot more trouble."

He told Harrison he was a person of "otherwise good character".

"You have no prior convictions at all and there are two very good references and one from your mum in support of you, as well."

Harrison was ordered to forfeit all material, the plants and tools and served a $1200 fine.