A man was busted driving high with 200g of marijuana in his car.

A man was busted driving high with 200g of marijuana in his car. Brett Wortman

POLICE caught an Ipswich man driving with drugs in his system twice in one week, and also grabbed him for being in possession of more than 200g of marijuana, a court was told.

Christopher John Collins, 44, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving (both marijuana and methylamphetamine in his system) on July 17 and July 24; possession of dangerous drugs (225g marijuana ) on July 17; possession of dangerous drugs (9.6g marijuana) on August 2; possession of drug utensils; and possession of property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

Prosecutor, Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore, told Ipswich Magistrates Court Collins had relevant history, having been sentenced in the District Court in 2015 for the supply and possession of dangerous drugs.

The new charges involved Collins being in possession of marijuana with a combined weight of 234g.

Defence lawyer Christopher Sprudzans said Collins would agree to a probation order with drug testing.

"He's had enough of this trouble with the law. He wants to get off the substance that has ruled his life,” he said.

The court heard Collins suffered ongoing psychological effects from an earlier traumatic incident.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she was concerned Collins apparently found drug use a better option than using prescription medication.

Ms Sturgess said the 225g of marijuana Collins was found with when police intercepted his car was a significant amount.

Collins was sentenced to an 18-month probation order and must complete rehabilitation programs.

His licence was disqualified for two months.

"Drugs misuse is a problem within the community at large,” Ms Sturgess said.

"It is not appropriate to self-medicate with illicit drugs.”

Ross Irby