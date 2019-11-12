Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Slow for Sam
Slow for Sam
Crime

Busted by Sam: Queensland's 20 worst streets for speeding

by JACK McKAY
12th Nov 2019 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SLOW for SAM's frown is not always being turned upside down, with hundreds of thousands of Brisbane motorists busted speeding past Council's speed awareness monitors.

The Courier-Mail can reveal there were more than a dozen locations in 2018-19 where at least half of passing motorists were captured speeding past the smiley-faced monitors.

The worst was a stretch of road at Ernest St in South Brisbane, where a predictable 97 per cent of motorists were recorded going over the 10k/h speed limit.

Cars driving past a Slow for Sam sign on River Terrace at Kangaroo Point on Monday 11th November 2019. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Cars driving past a Slow for Sam sign on River Terrace at Kangaroo Point on Monday 11th November 2019. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Other hot spots where more than 50 per cent of drivers were caught out included Villa St at Yeronga, Andaman St at Jamboree Heights, Azalia Crescent at Calamvale, Redwood St at Stafford and Wallum Dr at Parkinson.

It can be revealed new wildlife themed Slow for Sam signs will also soon be rolled out to encourage motorists to drive safely in areas with high numbers of koalas.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the over 100 Slow for SAM signs had been effective at making motorists put on the brakes.

"Speeding is unsafe and not acceptable," he said.

"It puts other road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, at risk and we need to stop this dangerous behaviour.

"The effectiveness of this friendly reminder is fantastic with motorists slowing down by up 19 kilometres in some cases.

"No one likes a lead foot. I encourage everyone to slow down for SAM and make SAM smile."

Despite the high numbers of motorists caught out on certain roads, there were several examples where a significant number of drivers went back under the speed limit when they turned SAM's smile upside down.

SAM flashes a slow down warning when motorists drive too fast. Picture: AAP/David Clark
SAM flashes a slow down warning when motorists drive too fast. Picture: AAP/David Clark

This included Livesay Rd at Moggil, where almost all of the 49 per cent of motorists recorded speeding past the monitors slowed down below the speed limit when SAM flashed a slowdown message.

There were also significant reductions in Allbutt St at Kuraby as well as Cedarleigh Rd in Kenmore, where the number of speeding motorists reduced to less than 10 per cent.

While no one who is caught speeding past the signs is given a speeding ticket, Council has previously acknowledged that they sometimes pass on data from the program to police.

More Stories

police slow for sam speed camera speeding speeding offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        premium_icon Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        Council News Ipswich City Council today launches an Election 101 guide which includes everything you need to know about becoming a councillor or mayor.

        • 12th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
        Fire crews prepare for hellish week of conditions

        premium_icon Fire crews prepare for hellish week of conditions

        News 'We've never seen fire behaviour like this before.'

        MRI delivery hits hospital suite spot as machine craned in

        premium_icon MRI delivery hits hospital suite spot as machine craned in

        Health The machine should be scanning its first patients by the end of the year.

        IN COURT: Full names of 113 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 113 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.