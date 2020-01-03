BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

RESIDENTS have sent Facebook Marketplace buyers stuffed toys instead of phones dropping ice off before school and getting busted for fraud in the process.

From penis pump buying property managers to Centrelink scammers, here is 36 of Ipswich's most brazen fraud attempts from 2019.

Fraudster buys $500 penis pump in credit splurge

Danny Rada has been ordered to pay back $12,000 in fraudulent purchases. Ross Irby

A MAN who ripped off a former client's credit card to the tune of $12,387 has been ordered to repay the debt within six months or go to jail.

An Ipswich court heard Danny Rada blew the money on items including a computer, electric drill, 65-inch television, online dating site membership, plane tickets and a penis pump sex toy.

Antoniolli appeals fraud convictions

Andrew Antoniolli leaving Ipswich Court. Cordell Richardson

Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is set to appeal his 13 convictions for fraud-related offences when in office.

His appeal has been listed for hearing on March 20.

Ice deal before school drop off

Geoffrey Francis.

ICE dealer and tattoo artist Geoffrey Francis was contacted before dawn by a dad desperately wanting methylamphetamine delivered before the morning school run.

An appalled Ipswich Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said that this need so early in the morning was sadly indicative of why the community was so against drugs.

Geoffrey Russell Francis, 35, from Gatton, a heavily tattooed man, appeared in the dock of Ipswich District Court and pleaded guilty to three Crown charges - supplying schedule 1 dangerous drugs on March 7, 2018; possessing dangerous drugs; and possessing anything for use in the commission of a drug crime.

Francis, a father of two, pleaded guilty to lesser charges of possession of drug utensils; using a vehicle with registration plates taken from another motor vehicle; fraud; driving unlicensed; and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

'Please forgive my son' mum's court apology for $130K fraud

BRAVE MUM: Mrs Faifai Levi leaves Ipswich Courthouse after giving an apology to the Judge for the crimes of her son Maotua.

A TEARFUL mother has apologised to a judge for the crimes of her son who stole $135,000 worth of mobile phones and items from his work.

Her 24-year-old son Maotua Levi blamed the financial pressure of looking after his extended family for his criminal offending while employed as a courier for a Karalee company.

'Jobless and cashless' fraudster sends man toy instead of phone

FACEBOOK FRAUDSTER: Jake Hibbert, 21, left Ipswich Courthouse with a posse of protective mates riding alongside. Ross Irby

CONVICTED fraudster and thief Jake Hibbert sent a toy dinosaur and note saying "have a nice" day to a man who purchased an iPhone from him.

Hibbert advertised the non-existent phone on the Facebook Marketplace site.

His victim paid $850 into Hibbert's bank account but the iPhone 7 never arrived - just the toy dinosaur.

It wasn't the first time he's committed online fraud but Hibbert's lame excuse didn't wash - he blamed being cashless and jobless for his crimes.

WATCH: Former council CEO tells all from behind bars

Former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff tells of the impacts being charged with corruption has had on his life.

FORMER CEO of Ipswich City Council Carl Wulff has spoken about the devastating impacts his actions have had on his family, finances and career in a tell-all interview with the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Carl Wulff - The Inside Story was filmed at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre while the former CEO of Ipswich City Council was awaiting sentencing for corruption offences.

Man snared over trailer deception

TRAILER FRAUD: George Bennett-Beddow lied on a document so he could register a stolen trailer. Ross Irby

THE TICKING of a box proved the downfall of a man who attempted to transfer ownership of a stolen trailer into his name.

When the offender, George Bennett-Beddow, entered a courthouse to register the box trailer, he soon landed himself in trouble.

Appalling record of mum who drove stolen cars revealed

A MUM who drove stolen cars was given jail terms of 18 months for two offences of unlawful use of motor vehicle offences. And a 12 month jail term - to be served concurrent for her dangerous driving.

Appearing in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court Maryanne Lesley Bransden, 37, from Woodend, pleaded guilty to more than two dozen charges including a range of dishonesty offences - stealing; frauds; entering a dwelling to steal; attempted fraud; receiving stolen property; trespass; along with serious traffic offences including dangerous driving; driving with illicit drugs in her system; and two counts of failing to stop for police.

How this dad stole $94,000 from our regional jobs scheme

Ipswich father of two Christopher Brian Rodgers faced Brisbane District Court, pleading guilty to fraud over $30,000, attempted fraud over $100,000 and obtain or steal another person's identity.

A SOUTHEAST Queensland courier driver used a sophisticated system of stolen identification, fabricated documents, bank accounts and falsified payslips to steal $94,000 from a scheme designed to get regional Queenslanders working.

Ipswich father of two Christopher Brian Rodgers on Wednesday faced Brisbane District Court, pleading guilty to fraud over $30,000, attempted fraud over $100,000 and obtain or steal another person's identity.

Muso caught selling fake vintage guitars

GUITAR DUD: Musician Antonio Luvara sold 'Veteran' electric guitars on Gumtree that were just cheap copies. Ross Irby

A WEEKEND muso must repay $7000 to people to whom he sold fake "veteran" electric guitars in a series of Gumtree and eBay frauds.



Instead of the real deal the five customers would have cringed to discover they instead received guitar duds after opening the packages sent to them by self-described musician Antonio Luvara.

Burglar steals $30,000 of jewellery from boyfriend's mum

Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo. Rob Williams

A BURGLAR who nicked $30,000 worth of jewellery from her boyfriend's mum will spend longer in jail after she reoffended and burgled two homes.

An Ipswich court heard that Lillian Dawn Jarvis broke into a house and stole $2000 cash, the money apparently saved for a woman's much-needed holiday.

Trusted mate's boozy $10,000 spending spree on keycard

BOOZE SPENDER: Barry Lister used a mate's bankcard in a big $10,000 spend - a lot on grog. Ross Irby

BOOZE was big on Barry Lister's shopping list when he used a former mate's bank keycard to spend more than $10,000.

The victim was shocked to discover the money had gone missing from his bank account, which he only realised when his card was denied when he tried to use it.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the fraudulent use of the card was quickly tracked to Barry Lister after he was identified on CCTV using it at his local hotel.

Mum of 8 stole credit card to shop, withdrew $1000

A SINGLE mother of eight stole a friend's credit card to go on a "shopping spree" and then took it again a week later to withdraw $1000 in cash.

Natasha Joad Parsons, 38, of Goodna pleaded guilty in the Ipswich Magistrates Court to a flurry of fraud and stealing offences, evading a train fare and failing to appear in court.

Fraudster's card trick for $1000 Chanel sunglasses

Dau Chol Dau leaves court after admitting to fraud at Ipswich on October 22. Ross Irby

A MUSICIAN with an aspiring taste for glitzy French brands has been told to keep his nose clean after he was convicted of a $1000 sunglasses fraud.

Magistrate Brian Kucks warned Dau Dau his growing history for dishonesty would likely result in a jail term if he offended again - and it meant that he should not even pee in the street.

Selfie to cloud snaps iPad thief

A woman incriminated herself by taking a photo on a stolen iPad.

A STOLEN iPad device was used by a woman to take a selfie which she inadvertently uploaded to the owner's storage cloud.

Her apparent 'oops' moment helped land her back in jail and brought selfie snapper and mum of seven Tina Hazard before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

'Dodgy brothers' con elderly victims of $70k

Reenarto, left, and Charles Caston.

FROM Beenleigh and Ipswich to Nambour and Gympie, two fake tradie brothers conned their mostly elderly victims out of nearly $70,000, Gympie District Court was told yesterday.

In uncontested prosecution submissions, the court was told Reenarto and Charles Jacob Caston betrayed the trust and vulnerability of people they stole from or conned into paying exorbitantly high prices for badly done home maintenance work.

Dads $75K fraud nets iPhones for wife and kids

21/04/2010 NEWS: Generic Cyber safety photos. Facebook on the iPhone.

A FRAUDSTER dad who ripped off his employer by at least $75,000 supplied his family with iPhones, computers and internet data.

It was all paid for the Queensland Agricultural Training College (QATC) until a work colleague sprung the man for his unauthorised Telstra accounts.

The phone and internet data accounts were tracked to his children and mum and dad.

In facts put before Ipswich Magistrates Court the shopping spree of Brendan McCann included iPhones; 18 Apple Air Pods, six Apple watches, and seven Telstra handsets worth $7000 that he apparently gave to a friend to help him out of a debt.

Pisasale to stand trial for sexual assault

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

FORMER Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has been committed to stand trial on almost 20 charges including sexual assault, fraud and corruption.

Stolen credit card used for shopping spree

Pexels Pexels

A YOUNG man with a growing rap sheet for crime blew nearly $500 in a few hours after apparently finding a stranger's stolen credit card in a shopping centre.

But Tyler Turner was soon arrested and put into jail.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Turner, 22, from Inala, pleaded guilty to two dozen charges including 10 counts of fraud on February 27; possession of dangerous drugs on April 4; receiving tainted property - a bankcard on February 27; unlawful possession of stolen property; driving a motor vehicle when never held a licence on March 13; possession of items used in connection with a drug offence; breaching bail; and failing to appear at court.

Bubble gum fraudster hoon's crash costs $32K

$32K HIT: Dean Leatherby banged his Commodore into a Safe City Camera pole and scored a big damages bill. Ross IRby

A DRIVER'S hoonish antics led to a slide on a wet road that sent his Holden ploughing into a Safe City camera pole that came crashing down, causing $32,000 damage.

The Ipswich driver then left the scene of his crash mess with the rego plates - his damaged car still straddling the crunched pole.

But adding salt to the wounded driver's ego, an Ipswich court has ordered the driver Dean Leatherby to pay the big damages bill.

Mum of six robs bank, crashes stolen car in police chase

Crash on Toongarra Road round about. Cordell Richardson

DESPERATE for money to pay rent, a mum of six hijacked an elderly woman's car then used it in the getaway after robbing her local bank.

Armed with a knife, her face hidden, Kylie Beattie wasn't recognised by the frightened bank staff where she'd been a regular customer.

For her trouble Beattie only managed to grab $2550, Ipswich District Court heard.

Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

No Caption

A CON artist boasted to police about how easy it was to steal $200,000 from two government agencies then blamed having to pay child support for his crimes.

Simon Nicholas Stubbs pleaded guilty on Thursday in Brisbane District Court to a raft of money laundering, fraud, drug and driving offences.

He was sentenced to four years in jail for ripping off the Australian Tax Office, the Queensland Department of Transport and an online car auction business from January 2017 to September 2018.

Woman free despite torching prized Mark Skaife Commodore

HOLDEN BURNS: Convicted of arson Dawn Griffin leaves court with her husband whose car she destroyed. Ross Irby

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a woman was so desperate to pay her gambling debts she resorted to torching her husband's prized Holden Commodore.

Her husband was apparently oblivious to his wife's $35,000 debt and had no idea of her destructive intent.

A tearful Dawn Michelle Griffin (also known as Dawn Packer), 49, from Springfield, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to committing arson at Redbank Plains on August 26, 2018; and attempting insurance fraud later the same day.

Thief's trolley dash with lawnmower, leafblower and chainsaw

Shopping trolley.Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Sunshine Coast Daily Robyne Cuerel

A LIGHT-FINGERED DIY tradesman loaded his trolley with $4000 in power tools in a clumsy theft attempt at Bunnings Warehouse, a court has heard.

The thief, who even shoe-horned a lawn mower into the trolley, was nabbed by staff before he could get away.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard it was not the first time Casey Downes had been caught stealing.

Downes, 37, a roofer, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing; stealing after a previous conviction; and fraud by dishonestly gaining benefit.

Jury clears thief of arson after smash sparks $350,000 fire

A MAN who stole a Nissan Micra and rammed it through a big warehouse roller door at a Wacol business has been found not guilty of deliberately lighting the subsequent fire that caused $350,000 in losses.

A jury heard the small car was left wedged beneath the crumpled metal door after thief Scott Owens crashed before he fled in a ute that he stole from the warehouse.

The Micra caught fire half an hour after he was seen on CCTV to leave, with the resulting smoke and soot damage and disruption to business trade caused its owners the major financial loss.

Puppy seller's shocking criminal history

Cassandra Jackson leaves Ipswich court on February 12, 2019. Ross Irby

CASSANDRA Jackson advertised a chihuahua puppy online and a woman paid her $650, but the cute pooch never arrived.

Three years later, Jackson was back before Ipswich Magistrates Court on a fraud charge, and not for the first time.

After reading the police record, Magistrate Virginia Sturgess pointed out that Jackson, a 30-year-old mum, had an abysmal history of dishonesty.

Gas mask bandit wrecks ATM

WANNABE ATM bandit Shayne Renfree did not get his hands on the loot but managed to cause $40,000 damage to cash dispensers.

An Ipswich court heard Renfree hired an oxyacetylene kit from a Bunnings West Ipswich store to target ATMs.

His criminal endeavours against three ATMs proved fruitless, landing him back in jail.

Drunk woman's sneaky move with pokie machine win

A POKIE player who briefly left his machine with a reserved sign so he could duck outside the club to smoke a ciggie, returned to find his $652 win gone.

In a sneaky move, a woman who noticed a win on the machine the man was playing went and cashed it in.

Stress of supporting adult children blamed for $31K rip off

Carol Ann Tyler, 60, from Brassall, at Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 24, 2019. Ross Irby

A MUM says she was struggling financially to look after her three adult children when she ripped off Centrelink for more than $31,000 in welfare.

Carol Ann Tyler, 60, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to five charges of fraud, in that she obtained a financial advantage of $31,357.48 from the Commonwealth.

Her ongoing offending took place when she was living at Maryborough.

Golf buggy thief legs it from court on crutches

AT AGE 30 convicted thief Darren Hicks has more than 60 convictions for burglary, stealing, fraud and dishonesty offences, an Ipswich magistrate, far from impressed, pointedly told the prolific offender.

Hicks, tattooed, wearing NSW blues football colours, with his left arm and right leg bandaged, and using crutches to stand in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, looked sombre after six months already spent behind bars.

Darren David Hicks, 30, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to nearly 40 offences that included 17 counts of fraud; entering dwellings or premises to steal; receiving tainted goods; entering premises by break; wilful damage; possession of dangerous drugs and utensils; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Angry bank customer bites guard after cash withdrawal fail

Graham John Pointing, 32, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm. Ross Irby

ANGRY bank customer Graham Pointing bit a security guard when he couldn't withdraw money from his bank account.

Left seething and frustrated about the lack of money, Pointing shoved a Westpac bank customer and challenged him to a fight, before badly biting a security officer who had given chase.

Graham John Pointing, 32, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm at Booval on May 4, 2018; causing a public nuisance; assault; and receiving tainted property, an Apple iPhone on September 13; and committing fraud.

Husband in television 'pawn shock'

WHEN her husband got out of jail and went home he spotted that his wife had a new television.

The television was soon after taken to an Ipswich pawn broker and left as collateral to borrow money. But Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that the television was not the woman's to pawn - it was a rental.

Kerri Anne Morley, 33, from Willowbank, pleaded guilty to fraud; and stealing the television in June 2018.

Woman's stolen card spree comes out in the wash

Noosa Civic carpark will soon be the home of shop and wash car cleaning service

A HAIRDRESSER visit proved costly for an Ipswich woman who drove off with her purse on the bonnet.

Her day got even worse when the purse fell into the hands of big spender Stacey Swaine. Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Swaine helped herself to the woman's bankcards, which she found at a Booval car wash.

The court heard Swaine illegally scored more than $80 in coins from the dispenser.

Thief takes host's stuff to pawn in 'low act'

A TOOWOOMBA man became a bad house guest when he stole jewellery from the Ipswich home owner.

The theft was called "a low act" by an Ipswich magistrate when the offender Nathan Douglas went before the court.

However, there was no mention as to whether his crime ended his friendship with the victim.

Nathan James Douglas, 34, from Drayton in Toowoomba, pleaded guilty to stealing at East Ipswich in August last year; committing fraud; possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils; and possession of a knife in public.

Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

Matthew and Sarah Fallaize leave Ipswich court. Ross Irby

A MUM and dad torched the family Ford Falcon in an insurance scam for a new four-wheel-drive to cart the children about on family holidays.

Matthew and Sarah Fallaize drove their Ford Falcon to bushland where the father of three set it alight, Ipswich District Court heard.

A week later, Mrs Fallaize tried unsuccessfully to claim its $11,500 insurance.

No bail for business owner deemed unacceptable risk

Anthony Okeke CROPPED. Myjanne Jensen

SPRINGFIELD businessman Anthony Okeke is in jail after being arrested and charged with dozens of fraud and stealing offences.

And in his unsuccessful bail application made before an Ipswich court, Magistrate David Shepherd said he had not had anyone appear before him on so many speeding offences - 39.

Anthony Onyeka Okeke, 32, a Nigerian national from Springfield, appeared in the dock of the magistrates court late on Monday afternoon, charged with dozens of offences including 13 counts of stealing when a clerk/servant; 16 counts of fraud - making false declarations and dishonestly inducing a person to act; nine counts of dishonestly gaining a benefit; offences involving motor vehicle registration certificates; and 39 counts of disobeying the speed limit.

$300K fraudster won't serve more time for Centrelink scam

WENDY LENTINI who was found guilty by Jury in the Ipswich District Court of a $300,000 insurance fraud. Photo: Contributed Contributed

ALREADY convicted and jailed for her $300,000 insurance fraud, a Mount Tarampa woman this week found out she will not serve more jail time for fraud involving Centrelink.

Wendy Lentini, 57, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to falsely claiming a disability benefit of $36,279 between May 2012 and June 2015.

She appeared earlier this week before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link to plead guilty.

Her sentence was adjourned by magistrate Tracy Mossop to consider all facts and material put before the court.

Fleeing thief wields broom in battle with Bunnings staff

THIEF Jessica Johnson fought back with a broom at Bunnings staff who spotted her wheeling a trolley load of unpaid items out of the store.

Jessica Kayla Johnson, 26, from Goodna, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing; receiving tainted property; two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; obstructing police at licensed premises; assault; fraud; and failing to take care/precautions with a needle/syringe.

Johnson appeared in custody after her arrest in December.

Johnson was caught stealing from Bunnings at Bundamba on October 19, 2018, after being confronted by staff.

