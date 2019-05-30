BUSTED: 22 drink and drug drivers face up to the music

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

Christian Faauma Fetu, 21, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving; and driving without an exemption at Springfield on March 30. He was fined $700. Fetu's licence was disqualified for four months.

Christopher John Flynn, 45, from Ipswich, was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on February 11.

Abbie Keir Fox, 31, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on February 21. She was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Brett Adam Jay, 37, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on January 7. Jay was fined $550 and disqualified for four months. He was issued a restricted licence for work.

Kyle Keillah, 25, from Banora Point, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Peak Crossing on February 17. He was fined $400 and lost his licence for three months.

Adrian Leigh Little, 44, from Newtown, was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Newtown on October 8 last year. He was issued a restricted licence for work.

Peter John Milford, 51, from Pine Mountain, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Silkstone on February 15. Milford was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

Bruce O'Sullivan, 51, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on February 2. He was fined $350 and disqualified for two months.

Ryan Pearce, 34, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on March 7. He was fined $500 and disqualified for two months.

Matthew Anthony Singh, 27, from Loganlea, was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on February 7.

Ashton Elizabeth Toby, 30, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Ipswich on February 15. She was fined $550 and lost her licence for four months.

Roderick James Wohlsen, 41, from Camp Mountain, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Carole Park on March 12. He was fined $350 and disqualified for two months.

Natalie Hoffman, 46, from Vernor, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on March 24. She was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Peter John Brunton, 48, from Laidley Heights, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the legal alcohol limit at Grandchester on March 2. He was fined $250 and disqualified for one month.

Micah French, 40, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on December 9 last year. French was fined $250 and disqualified for one month.

Dean Bronson Goeldner, 22, from Thagoona, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Walloon on February 21. His licence was disqualified for one month.

Isaac Lang Wright, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving; and driving when unlicensed at Dinmore on September 29 last year. He was fined $800 and disqualified for one month, and for three months - a total of four months off the road.

Ebony Grace Le-Bherz, 22, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Tivoli on March 2. She was fined $650 and disqualified for three months.

John David McCullough, 27, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Raceview on March 12. He was fined $350 and disqualified for three months.

Jayden Joseph Meehan, 22, from Riverview lost his licence for three months and was fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Redbank on February 25.

Luke John Michael O'Brien, 22, from Thagoona, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Thagoona on February 23. He was fined $1000 and his licence disqualified for six months.

Jason Lee Pearce, 49, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on March 11. He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.