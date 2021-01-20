BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs found in Lockyer man’s home

Weapons and ammo stored in the ceiling and almost 1kg of cannabis have been found in the home of a Lockyer Valley man fearful of returning to jail (file image).

Alexander James Lewis had everything he needed to grow marijuana, from a growing guide to grow tents, fertilisers, chemicals and heat lights.

Police found his growing utensils and weapons when they searched his Kensington Grove home on May 20.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 18, police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said the plants were discovered at Lewis’ home.

Senior constable Lowe said police attended Lewis’ home, but the defendant wasn’t there.

“Police attended a rear bedroom window which appeared to be open, they could smell the aroma of burnt cannabis,” she said.

They searched his home and found three mature cannabis plants, about 80cm in height along with 12 juvenile cannabis plants growing in a container in the living room.

Six clip seal bags and two ice cream containers with a combined weight of 923 grams were also found.

Senior constable Lowe said heat lights, exhaust fans, transformers, electrical cables, fertilisers, chemicals and growing instructions were also located.

When searching the roof cavity, police found a category B .243 rifle.

A search of its serial number revealed it had been stolen during a burglary offence in Greenbank back in 2014.

They also found a .22 rifle, which had been temporarily shortened through the barrel and stock, as well as ammunition and two 5mw laser pointers.

Lewis was represented by Alysa Jacobsen, from Bouchier Kahn Lawyers in Toowoomba, who said her 56-year-old client had lived alone for three years.

But previously, Lewis had younger housemates with bad criminal histories who had been living with him.

“In accordance to what he said with police, he was not aware those people may have left weapons in the roof cavity,” Ms Jacobsen said.

“There was nothing else in the roof cavity that belonged to him.

“He accepts that they were in his house and he should have been aware that they were there.”

Ms Jacobsen said her client “feared” he would be sent back to jail.

Magistrate Graham Lee said the amount of cannabis found at Lewis’ home was “a lot more than you would generally see in this court”.

Mr Lee noted Lewis’ had received imprisonment in the past, and his last criminal history was dated March, 2018 with similar charges.

“Even though your history is quite old, it’s highly relevant and 923g of cannabis in your possession – that’s a lot of cannabis,” Mr Lee said.

“Imprisonment is appropriate in this circumstance.”

Lewis pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including authority required to possess explosives, possessing shortened firearms, possessing utensils, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing restricted items, producing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of weapons (x2).

He was sentenced with a total of 30 months imprisonment for all 10 charges, suspended for 18 months.