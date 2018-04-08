Busloads expected as historic homes open to public

GLORIOUS: Homes like Lakemba have played a part in the Heritage Home Tours.

GLORIOUS: Homes like Lakemba have played a part in the Heritage Home Tours. Rob Williams

IPSWICH people are proud of their heritage buildings.

The owners of many of the heritage homes that are scattered around the city will put them on display at varying times of the year.

Busloads of visitors from all walks of life and from all over southeast Queensland descend on Ipswich a few times every year.

The Zonta Club of Ipswich runs bus tours each year of these outstanding heritage homes and the National Trust of Australia (Queensland) Ipswich Branch holds two Great Houses of Ipswich tours each year.

Zonta's Heritage Home Tours will run in July this year and if the numbers attending are anything like they have been in the past three, busloads of enthusiastic visitors will take advantage of viewing three Ipswich heritage homes.

This Mother's Day, May 12, three private homes, which form part of Ipswich's architectural heritage, will be open to the public. This is always a great day out and an ideal way to treat mum and grand mum to a special treat this mother's day.

For just $5 an adult, each property, you can take a rare glimpse into Rhossilli at 4 Glebe Rd, Brighton Cottage, 51 Waghorn St, and Dougleen, 76 Thorn St.

These three privately-owned homes form part of our architectural heritage for which Ipswich is so well known.

They will be open from 10am-4pm. Of course, these visitations could not take place without the generous support and consent of the owners of these magnificent homes.

The local National Trust Branch will be holding a morning tea in the Barry Jones Auditorium on Sunday, April 22, commencing at 9.30am.

And Ipswich residents are invited.

Guest speaker on the morning is Jane Alexander, the heritage advocacy advisor with the National Trust who will speak about her role with the trust and how everyone can be advocates for our local heritage.

Jane has worked as a built heritage specialist and archaeologist in Australia for around one and a half decades. Previously, she was the chairwoman of the National Trust Industrial Heritage Committee and a member of the Australian International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) Australian Executive Committee.

Her company, Ainsworth Heritage, has won numerous industry awards and commendations.

Her company specialises in Rural Heritage, Defence Heritage and industrial and landscape archaeology.

She has also been appointed as the Australian representative for the ICOMOS International Scientific Committee on Military Heritage and Fortifications.

This event is free for National Trust members and $10 for non-members.

The talk and morning tea will be followed by the branch meeting to which all members are invited.

Bookings for Ms Alexander's talk and morning tea are essential through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.au