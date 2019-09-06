Business's expansion will keep Ipswich smiling

THERE'S good news for those struggling to get a dental appointment in Ipswich with Raceview Dental about to open a new and bigger facility.

The premises on the corner of Raceview Rd and Cascade St will open on October 1 after an investment of about $2.5 million.

Owner Dr. Nauvneel Kashyap told Queensland Times the decision to buy land and build was because of the demand from the community.



"In 2008 we started out as a one-chair dental facility in the old Raceview Shopping Centre. By 2011 we'd grown to four chairs and from next month it will be eight," Dr Kashyap said.



The initial earthworks on the new site started just before Christmas and the build is now a month ahead of schedule.



The facility will include the eight surgeries, a sterilisation room, waiting room and dental laboratory, as well as a large area for staff training. That will grow the company's footprint from 120 sq m to 439 sq m.



"It will also include 40 carparks which was one of Council's requirements due to our location in a residential area."



On the inside the business will be at the forefront of dentistry in the community in terms of technology.



"We've got a machine that no other facility has between Toowong and Toowoomba. It's a new 3D scanner called a PrimeScan. It allows us to scan a patient's jaw in a matter of seconds to give a 3D image of their teeth," Dr Kashyap said.



"We're also the only clinic in Ipswich with a Cone Beam CT scanner that allows us to take images of a patient's head and neck.



"I expect between 18 and 20 dentists to make use of these and the rest of our facilities which will go some way to alleviating the community's demands.

"We will also be hiring five new staff which will mean we will currently employ over 40 people across our group of surgeries in Ipswich."

