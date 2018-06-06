Business's donation plan has a vision

GOOD LOOK: Springfield Specsavers raised enough money to buy 100 tablets for the SES. Pictured: Co-owner Libby Morris and Supervisor Cassie Atkins.

SELLING glasses has not only helped people see better, it has helped equip volunteers with vital equipment.

For every set of glasses sold at Specsavers Springfield a donation was made to the State Emergency Service.

Those donations have bought 100 new tablets for the volunteers across the state, who are often the first responders in disasters and emergencies.

The tablets will allow rescue teams to reach their destination faster and instantly receive information, as it is updated.

SES Assistant Commissioner Peter Jeffrey said the organisation was thankful for the generous support.

"It means we can automatically receive information on emergency tasks and rescue locations, and ultimately reach the destination faster. Our team work tirelessly to keep Queenslanders safe, and we're now able to complete our job more efficiently with the addition of this technology,” Mr Jeffrey said.

"We are very thankful to Specsavers stores for fundraising for the Queensland SES."

Co-owner of Specsavers Springfield Libby Morris said her team was proud.

"I'm so pleased the funds we raised have been used for something that's going to make a significant difference to rescue operations,” Ms Morris said.

The funds were raised via the Specsavers Community Program which also supports the Fred Hollows Foundation.