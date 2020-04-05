Businessman to face court on illegal dumping charges

THE case of a Gold Coast businessman charged with illegal dumping of waste offences has been put on hold for three months because of court delays due to the coronavirus.

James Timothy William Yoxon, from Molendinar, appeared by telephone before Ipswich Magistrate Court in the mention of 17 charges relating to the illegal dumping of waste; and one charge of carrying out an environmentally relevant activity without authority.

Some of the charges relate to alleged incidents at Coolum Beach on September 21, 2018; in Landsborough on January 13, 2018 and September 20, 2018; at Yandina Creek on October 10, 2018; and Burpengary between September 20, 2018 and October 5, 2018.

The case is being prosecuted by Eva Coggins a lawyer for the Department of Environment and Science.

When asked by Magistrate Virginia Sturgess what the proposed course of action was, Ms Coggins said she understood the courts were now adjourning matters for three months.

She believed Yoxon was in the process of getting legal representation and no pleas had been entered.

She said the department had no objection to such an adjournment.

Yoxon said he had no issue with the adjournment saying – “That’s fine. I’m getting legal advice sorted out”.

His matters were adjourned to June 30 for mention.