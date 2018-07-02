Businessman owed $48K 'sees red', attacks car

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Still owed nearly $30,000 for alleged unpaid work he did, frustrated Ipswich businessman Andrew Ryan (on left) damaged a company work car. He leaves court with his lawyer David Love.

FRUSTRATED and upset at not being paid thousands of dollars for work he did, Ipswich businessman Andrew Ryan "saw red" and in a temper outburst smashed the headlights of a company work car.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that the company Limitless Projects owed Ryan money for $48,000 work that he did more than two years ago.

Although paid $20,000 of what was allegedly owed, Ryan attacked a company car with a star picket.

Andrew John Ryan, 50, of North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging a Holden Commodore owned by Limitless Projects at Waterford on January 22; and stealing a set of car keys.

"I tried to surrender them (keys) back to police," Ryan said at the start of court proceedings.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the damaged vehicle was owned by Limitless Projects who Ryan had a working relationship on a contractoral basis.

Sgt Caldwell said that Tyan at 10.30am approached the operations manager's Commodore parked at a Waterford work site.

He used a star picket to smash out the headlights and tail lights and removed its key that had been on a floor mat of the driver's side.

A side window was smashed and a radiator grill pierced by a picket.

Sgt Caldwell said police located Ryan at a Marburg hotel on February 24 but at Marburg police station declined to be interviewed.

Defence lawyer David Love said Ryan ran a civil engineering business and two years before the offences had provided services and material valued at $48,000 to the business.

Mr Love said Ryan was paid $20,000 after using a debt collector.

"Out of frustration he went to the works site to complain," Mr Love said.

"The operations manager said, well you're from Ipswich do what you've got to do.

"He saw red and damaged the vehicle.

"My client was told by another employee that further damage was done to the car after Mr Ryan left. And police accept that.

"My client was extremely frustrated. His behaviour entirely out of character and he is remorseful.

"He continues to chase the monies outstanding.

"Any litigation he seeks will likely be offset by the damage he caused.

"He operates a small business so $48,000 means a lot. He is unlikely to come before court again.

"No doubt he was feeling frustrated but what sets us apart from animals is our capacity to deal with them," magistrate David Shepherd said.

Mr Shepherd said there are other options than venting his frustrations in such a way.

Ryan was fined $400 - sent to SPER.

No conviction was recorded because he was a mature man with no prior offences.