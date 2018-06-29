Businesses wanted for new shopping, dining, lifestyle centre

DEVELOPERS behind a new shopping, dining and lifestyle precinct at Yamanto are looking for business to fill shop spaces.

A leasing program for stage one of the 25ha Yamanto Town Centre - Yamanto Central is underway and they're looking for business to fill the new fully-integrated shopping and entertainment destination on the intersection of Warwick Rd and Pisasale Dv.

Yamanto Central will feature a full-line supermarket, a discount department store plus a 1750sqm Market Hall and a dynamic indoor and outdoor restaurant and dining precinct.

It will include around 950 free carparks plus travellators at each end of the centre for convenient access.

Developers JM Kelly Group and DMA Partners have secured approval for the stage one of the 20, 000sqm retail component.

JM Kelly Group General Manager Vicki Leavy said Yamanto Central would redefine the sub-regional shopping centre concept by combining some of the entertainment and lifestyle features of the bigger retail centres with the fresh food approach of local neighbourhood centres.

Artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre

"The vision for Yamanto Central is to create a whole new classification of retail centre, one that takes the very best lifestyle and design elements of the super-regional centres and combines them with the convenience and community-focus of a smaller centre," Ms Leavy said.

"There is nothing else like this in the wider Ipswich area and as such we believe Yamanto Central will become a major lifestyle drawcard for the many young families now making a home in the local catchment and beyond.

"By taking the best and brightest ideas from the big super-regional centres and transferring them to the community level, Yamanto Central will create an exciting new lifestyle destination for this rapidly-emerging area to meet, eat, shop and enjoy."

Ms Leavy said the Kelly Group and DMA Partners had taken a fully master planned approach to Yamanto Central, with all of the key elements fully designed and integrated from the very beginning, as opposed to an add-on approach.

"Yamanto Central is in no way a standard retail project. It is really pushing the envelope on what you'd traditionally expect from this type of sub-regional centre, both in terms of the retail offering and the centre design," Ms Leavy said.

"We undertook substantial research on the area and found over 44,000 people living in this catchment who are completely underserviced when it comes to groceries, services, general retail and dining options. Yamanto Central will fill that huge gap. Residents can look forward to enjoying a diverse range of national and local retailers, essential services and lifestyle attractions which are currently not available in the area."