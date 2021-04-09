Businesses urged to take advantage of surging defence sector

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk inspects an autonomous vehicle at Rheinmetall’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Redbank in February alongside Jordan MP Charis Mullen.

IPSWICH Mayor Teresa Harding says the city can lead Australia’s defence manufacturing sector with the council launching a program to support local businesses by partnering them with industry heavyweights.

The defence industry is a key cog of Ipswich’s economy with close to 10 per cent of all employment falling within it and its associated supply chain.

Ipswich is home to the largest air force base in the southern hemisphere and the wider sector generates more than $1.4 billion in export value to the local economy each year.

Ipswich City Council has launched ‘Operation Scale-Up 2021’, which is a pilot program to be offered to 24 regional businesses.

It is not limited to just Ipswich, with businesses based around southeast Queensland encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will receive mentoring from companies such as Rheinmetall Defence Australia, Boeing Defence Australia, Raytheon Australia, Northrup Grumman Australia, Airbus Australia and RUAG Australia over a three-month period.

Mentoring will involve three sessions for each business between May and July.

Participating businesses will develop an action plan guided by program partners to improve business processes and industry credibility, with advice given on available opportunities, in order to become ‘defence supply chain ready’.

Cr Harding said the program was an opportunity for local businesses to capitalise on growth in the defence and advanced manufacturing fields.

RAAF Base Amberley employs more than 5000 people and Rheinmetall Defence Australia has bid to supply the federal government’s LAND 400 Phase 3 program at its giant Redbank facility.

If successful in securing the contract worth up to $27 billion, it will bring an extra 500 jobs to the city.

The state government’s first $5 million defence industry hub opened in Ipswich last year.

Cr Harding met with Defence Minister Melissa Price in Canberra last month with the federal government announcing on March 31 that it would ‘accelerate’ creation of a $1 billion Sovereign Guided Weapons Enterprise with manufacturing to be done on Australian soil.

“Sovereign capability and sovereign manufacturing are consistent themes in meetings with our federal and state counterparts,” she said.

“This program will be the first of its kind in Australia being offered by a local government.

“Once the pilot program is established, this model could be extended into other priority industries to build capacity and supply chain capabilities.

“This is our commitment to local industry; we will support the development of practical knowledge with investment and initiatives that bring connection and insight.”



Applications close on April 20.

