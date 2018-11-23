Businesses team up to bring more shoppers to Top of Town

UNIQUE EVENT: Eliza Woodruff, Debbie Chilton, Angie Parsons and Dona Perera are looking forward to hosting the Mad Hatter Tea Party.

A NUMBER of businesses in Ipswich's Top of Town precinct are on a mission to bring more customers to the struggling shopping strip.

Angie Parsons from The Retro Diner, Eliza Woodruff from Limestone Emporium, Dona Perera from Tranquil Tea and Debbie Chilton from Doodles and Dribble have joined forces to host a Mad Hatter's Tea Party on Sunday, November 25.

The community is invited to head down to The Retro Dinner from 2.30-4pm to take part in a tea tasting experience, accompanied by a high tea.

Angie Parsons, who has owned The Retro Diner for eight months, hopes this unique collaboration will lure more customers back to the heart of the CBD.

"We have had people ask us there they can go for an afternoon like this, and normally they have to go into Brisbane," she said.

"But by the four of us hosting an event like this and working together, we are helping people to realise they don't have to leave the city, and that they can in fact stay here in Ipswich.

"Top of Town has such a unique style, and we want people to come back and enjoy that."

Dona Perera, who owns Tranquil Tea, believes events like this will strengthen the community.

"Collaborating is the future of all businesses here in Top of Town and I am so glad we can all come together to host this afternoon tea," she said.

"We all need to be working together and supporting one another."

Describing Top of Town as a "unique experience", Eliza Woodruff from Limestone Emporium said retailers in the street had plenty to offer to customers.

"Top of Town has a boutique feel, and we want people to experience that," she said.

"People have said to us Top of Town has a Paddington or James Street feel to it.

"Our businesses offer things that can't be found anywhere else."

Artist Debbie Chilton from Doodles and Dribbles has also painted some tea pots and saucers which will be available for purchase on the day.

The ladies will also use this opportunity to put together a hamper for a needy family as part of the QT Adopt-a-Family appeal.

While this is the group's first community event, they are planning on hosting more in the future.

If you would like to attend the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at The Retro Diner or through their Facebook page.