Businesses for sale across the Ipswich region

23rd May 2017 2:00 PM

WANT to get into small business?

Here are five existing Ipswich businesses currently on the market.

Vandy's Water Solutions ($103,000)

Located in the Cahill Complex in the heart of the Lockyer Valley is this thriving plumbing appliance store ready for a new owner to live the Australian Dream of running your very own business. The business currently offers tanks, pumps, bathroom and kitchen appliances, items for indoor and outdoor plumbing as well as repair items for household jobs. There is plenty of room to expand into a variety of products and services for the existing loyal client base. The business is located in a busy complex with car parking available for customers and large shop frontage for advertising.

This is a fantastic opportunity for you to provide for the expanding Lockyer Valley community with a quality water solutions business.

Enquire today for more information!

Address: 5/279 Eastern Dr, Gatton QLD 4343

Contact: Emily Hallas 0448 742 253 or Kylie Hallas 0438 665 415.

 

Fortify Hair Studio ($90,000)

W.I.W.O. profitable business for sale. Fortify Hair Studio offers all things beauty. Your one stop shop for hair, nails, waxing and tanning plus offers beauty products and unique items of clothing and gifts. Operating six days per week and prominently located in the Colonial Plaza on the main street of Esk with off-street parking. Fortify Hair Studio' has remained committed to customer service and satisfaction and has a strong customer base with excellent profit and loss. Fortify Hair Studio' is a very attractive lifestyle business opportunity in a major tourist destination. The township of Esk will experience good growth with the approval of an aged care facility and over fifties resort with construction to commence in 2017.

Address: Shop 3/ 137 Ipswich St, Esk QLD 4312

Contact: Wayne Jaenke 0438 231 634.

 

Pink Peppercorn Café & Deli ($229,000 negotiable)

Pink Peppercorn Café & Deli was established in 2006 as a boutique café, offering café dining, a gourmet deli and catering options for corporate functions on and off site.

Located in the popular East Toowoomba, the cafe is positioned on the ground floor of the Medici Medical Centre and is opposite the St Vincent's Hospital and Toowoomba Surgicentre. It is conveniently located just minutes from the Toowoomba CBD and is within walking distance of the prestigious Toowoomba Grammar School.

The current owners are calling for all Expressions of Interest and with their sights set on the next stage of their lives, they want the business sold.

Contact: Justin Eastwell 0408 458 014

 

Bakery/coffee shop ($70,000 negotiable)

Fully equipped bakery and coffee shop in Ipswich Main Street for sale. Includes all shop counters, Moffat R12 oven, mixers, moulders, bench pastry roller, walk in cold room and freezer, exhaust canopies, fire alarms, coffee machine and grinder, tins and trays, everything.

Business has been trading for five years in this position.

Turnover $8000-$9000 per week (not Sundays).

Enquiries on 0412 912 970

 

Clark Rubber franchise ($415,000 - $495,000)

Clark Rubber is the leading foam, rubber and pool retailer with over 60 stores across Australia. We are expanding and looking for franchise partners who want to be part of our award winning system.

Address: Greenfield site, the Franchisor will assist with the site selection and lease negotiations. 

Find out more at the Clark Rubber Franchise Information page

 

Courier Franchise

Exclusive territory including van for 49k. Guaranteed income of $1,400 p/w for 50 weeks. Call Philip 0415119325 for details or visit fastway.com.au

