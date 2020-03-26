Businesses prepare for future in face of virus uncertainty

Ross Williams from Fourthchild talks about how coronavirus has affected his business.

Ross Williams from Fourthchild talks about how coronavirus has affected his business.

BUSINESSES in Ipswich’s CBD and Top of Town have already had their fair share of struggles, but they’ve now been dealt another blow as the country takes steps to enforce a shut down and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

People are no longer allowed to dine in when eating out, with restaurants and cafes limited to offering takeaway.

Fourthchild owner Ross Williams said he had already laid off the majority of his staff this week and was unsure how much to prepare for each day.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens this week. I really think everyone is going to be shut down,” he said.

“We’ve already put off 15 staff. There’s only myself, my wife and three chefs left. We’re trying to survive. Hopefully we’ll be able to re-employ them.

“We’ve slashed all our prices, basically by 20 per cent for takeaway. Which bites into the profit. I’m just staying positive.”

Mr Williams said the government needs to look into putting pressure on food delivery companies to lower their fee.

“We’ve had a little spike in Uber Eats, but they take such a big fee.”

As of midnight last night beauty salons have been ordered to close, but hair dressers are able to still operate given they keep appointments to under 30 minutes.

Nicole Smith from Encore Hair & Beauty in the top of town talks about how coronavirus has affected her business.

Nicole Smith from Encore Hair and Beauty is also remaining positive and is using the restrictions as a chance to focus on other areas of her business.

“I felt a little bit confused as to what we can and can’t do, especially the whole 30 minutes and social distancing, it’s really impossible with what we do,” she said.

What she is doing is hoping to offer people as much as she can online.

“We provide all of our products online. We talk to women through chat about how they can look after their hair at home. We have personal consultations about what they can do and what we can look forward to doing for when they do come into the salon,” she said.

“I’m really optimistic that there is going to be hundreds of people wanting their hair done after. Retail and home care products are always available. I am delivering personally to their door.”