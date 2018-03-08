Businesses in prime position to cash in on new Ipswich Mall

CBD BUSINESS: Alexis and Julie Cornish soak up the atmosphere at Ipswich Mall business Trotte Beck. The shop will be among a handful of business to last through the re-development.

CBD BUSINESS: Alexis and Julie Cornish soak up the atmosphere at Ipswich Mall business Trotte Beck. The shop will be among a handful of business to last through the re-development. Leah Desborough

IT'S been close to 40 years since alternative retailer Trotte Beck started business in Ipswich but owner Alexis Cornish still has grand plans for the future. Ms Cornish will be among a handful of original small business owners to welcome new retailers as part of the Ipswich Mall re-development - and she can't wait.

Ms Cornish said the chose to keep the business in the mall, where a loyal customer base had supported her for many years. She said she was looking forward to increased foot traffic and new neighbours when then CBD re-development was complete.

"It's been a short term pain for a long term gain. This part of town could be absolutely phenomenal with lots of really interesting and unusual things moving in," Ms Cornish said.

"It was definitely a risk but we probably didn't expect for it to take as long as it has."

Alexis starting working her parents' shop when she was in high school.

She says her dad taught her everything she knows from bookkeeping to taxation and how to ride through difficult times. Her mum has helped her develop knowledge around stock levels and other elements of the business.

When Mr Cornish died about two years ago, Alexis took on a much more central role in running the shop.

"My mum is my wing man. My parents started an antique store in Limestone St in the 1980s and gradually morphed into medieval and Gothic clothing, and then into the bohemian and retro sort of stuff it is now."

Family pharmacy in for the long haul

Todd and Bob Slater, the father and son team behind Terry White Chemist, Ipswich. Leah Desborough

PHARMACY runs in the blood in the Slater family.

Father and son team Todd and Bob are the force behind Terry White Chemist in the Ipswich Mall.

Todd graduated from UQ with a pharmacy degree and he started off studying exercise science and sports nutrition until he realized there was a possibility of carrying on the family business.

He said the most important lesson his dad has taught him was customer service - treating customers with respect.

"We are both registered pharmacists and Dad has had the business for 39 years in the mall. It used to be in Bell St and had moved around three times in the general vicinity," Todd said.

Todd said the aim was to always keep the business in the Ipswich Mall in anticipation for the re-development to be complete.

"We wanted to stay where we are because hopefully we will have a good retail mix around us and get more people coming through," he said.

"We made this decision because Dad is very loyal to the mall and I am a bi-product of that. We want to stick around and give back to the people who gave support to us."