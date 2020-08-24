Businesses deep clean after contact with virus cases

A positive COVID-19 cases visited the Costco self-service fuel station in Bundamba on August 17.

A positive COVID-19 cases visited the Costco self-service fuel station in Bundamba on August 17.

SHOPS in Riverlink Shopping Centre visited by a positive COVID-19 case last weekend have undergone a deep clean and staff working on the day are in isolation.

Queensland recorded one new case overnight, with 10 cases now linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

The State Government is urging anyone in Ipswich with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

Riverlink management has been advised by Queensland Health that a customer who tested positive to coronavirus visited the North Ipswich centre on the morning of Sunday, August 16.

They visited The Reject Shop and Jamaica Blue within the shopping centre.

“The health and well being of our community is our priority and Riverlink Shopping Centre operates under a COVID-19 Safe Industry Plan, which is regularly updated in accordance with COVID-19 announcements by the Queensland Government,” a spokesperson said.

LOCAL NEWS: Aged care facility plans to expand to increase capacity

“The identified retailers have conducted a deep clean of their individual stores.

“They have also advised that all staff who worked on August 16 are in isolation and are being tested as a precautionary measure.”

Costco said it is continuing to maintain a “high level of cleaning and sanitation protocols” after a positive case visited its self-service fuel station in Bundamba on the afternoon of August 17.

Costco Wholesale Australia managing director Patrick Noone said they were encouraging any employees or members who are feeling sick to get tested immediately.

“Costco takes seriously our responsibility to maintain the health and safety of our employees and members,” he said.

“We continue to maintain a high level of cleaning and sanitation protocols which are performed throughout the day.

READ MORE: Which parts of Ipswich have grown the most over past year

“We also maintain social distancing controls and provide PPE, including face masks, protective divider screens, gloves, and sanitiser to our employees.

Brassall’s Uncle Bill’s Takeaway was also visited by a positive case on the evening of August 18.

“We will be taking precautions to make sure your health and our health are priority,” a statement on the business’ Facebook page read.

“Please try and make sure you keep 1.5M apart in our facility for everyone’s safety, thank you.

“Remember to wash your hands and be safe.”

Click here for a full list of locations.