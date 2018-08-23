Businesses call for new council boss to review CBD 'folly'

BUSINESS leaders are urging the city's new chief to set a clear direction for the development of Ipswich's CBD.

On day one of his job administrator Greg Chemello started meeting staff and understanding the mammoth challenge ahead.

While Mr Chemello intends to make his first priority the welfare of employees business leaders have urged him to then assess the redevelopment of the long-awaited CBD.

It is understood a proposal for a panel of business leaders to advise the council on the project will be put to the administrator.

It was rejected by then acting mayor Wayne Wendt in June.

A spokesman for Riverlink Shopping Centre hoped the administrator would review and analyse the project.

"We are in favour of the beautification of the CBD but we don't believe the council should be involved in retail space," he said.

"We hope now the administrator is in place he will take a good look at the project and see the folly of what the Ipswich City Council was proposing."

The Ipswich CBD project has been stalled since a review of the tenders was undertaken.

The QT has confirmed no leases have yet been signed to fill any of the almost 20,000 square-metre vacancy.

This month an Ipswich City Properties spokeswoman said the company was in negotiations with "a diverse range" of potential entertainment, retail and restaurant providers.

"Ipswich Central has been planned to be a 24/7 destination that will attract numerous new opportunities for shopping, community fun, entertainment and dining," she said.

"The Civic Space, which will be located in the former Woolworths supermarket footprint, will host free entertainment, including community concerts and events for up to 3000 people."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has raised concerns about the direction of the CBD and claimed mismanagement of finances slowed the project.