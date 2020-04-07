Businesses being creative to stay afloat and give back

DESPITE the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with local businesses, Ipswich operators are coming up with ways they can assist frontline workers during this time of crisis.

Ipswich Dry Cleaners owner Libby Rawlings said the local business community was being forced into new avenues to survive.

Alongside husband Ben, they also own Limestone Clothing Care and Watland Plaza Dry Cleaners in Logan.

They are offering free delivery for customers and a 15 per cent discount off all dry cleaning and laundry for frontline workers.

"Coronavirus has reduced the number of customers coming through our doors significantly," Mrs Rawlings said.

"The business has taken quite a downturn over the last few weeks.

"We have really noticed a lot of businesses being very creative and still trying to support the community in ways they haven't done before which I think is really amazing.

"People have been dropping in and seeing us and asking if we're OK and if we need any help."

Mrs Rawlings said "social distancing approved" delivery and the discount for frontline workers was their way of giving back.

"We want to ensure they can constantly have clean, laundered uniforms ready for the next day because they're just working 24/7," she said.

"We're trying to do what we can to help them.

"I find it's so important to give back to the community at the moment because everybody is in such a state of disarray, not knowing what to do next.

"If we can help in any small way then we're wanting to do that for our community. Our community gives us so much and we want to give back when we can."