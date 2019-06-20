Business with 'huge potential' up for sale

UP FOR SALE: The One Mile Foodstore will go under the hammer on July 5.

UP FOR SALE: The One Mile Foodstore will go under the hammer on July 5. Rob Williams

NEW owners are being sought to take on the "huge potential" of an Ipswich business that will go under the hammer next month.

The auction for the One Mile Food Store on Old Toowoomba Rd will be held on July 5.

Ray White Ipswich sales and leasing consultant Les Svensson said the building had recently undergone an extensive renovation.

The overhaul included a new stainless steel kitchen fitout and equipment, exhaust, floor coverings, paint job, air cooler, fans, lighting, 2,000L grease trap and gas fittings.

Mr Svensson said a complete revamp of the building, combined with substantial traffic flow past the 220m2 shop, equalled a great opportunity for new business owners to come in and make their mark or start their own venture.

The 526m2 block has zoning for local retail and commercial.

"It's not a situation where someone has to come in and spend $200,000 on a new fitout. That's the number one thing for the perspective buyer," he said.

"That (road) is a main feeder out to Walloon and there's obviously a lot happening out that way.

"It's not a spot where things are going to slow down, it will go the opposite way."

Owner Jimmy Sum said he and his wife would retire after a busy couple of years running the takeaway and convenience store.

The auction will be held on Friday, July 5 at 8.30am at the Ray White offices at 81 Limestone Street, Ipswich.