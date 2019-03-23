Business to take on the world after tremendous growth

AN Ipswich business that started off with just two people, a second hand van, a set of calibrators and a high voltage test set has ambitions to take on the world after a tremendous level of growth over the past decade.

CEO Andre Borell started Mobile Test 'n' Cal in Dinmore in 2010 after growing frustrated with a lack of options when it came to testing, calibrating and inspecting equipment that he was selling for his father's business.

He believed he could do it better, so he bit the bullet and began his own venture.

Mobile Test 'n' Cal has does work for about 3000 customers and is four months into the largest contract in the industry in Queensland; testing and calibrating equipment for Energy Queensland.

With over 50 staff, head base remains in Ipswich alongside offices in Hamilton in New Zealand and Rowville in Victoria.

"I don't feel like we're done yet at all,” Mr Borell said.

"I fell like there's a lot more room for growth and a lot of other industries that we should be servicing. It feels like we're just getting started.”

He said the next three years would be focussed on expanding into more industries in Australia and New Zealand but the next step would be exploring options overseas.

"A lot of the world isn't big on compliance,” he said.

"The US and the UK could definitely benefit from our service.

"From the research I've done, there's no good service provider and no convenient options in the market like we were 10 years before we started.”

The business will feature on an upcoming episode of Foxtel television show Industry Leaders, where they will share the story of how they arrived at their current destination.

"A platform for growing the business is not why I agreed to be on it,” he said.

"Why I agreed to be on it was to hopefully show people if you've got an idea, and you think something can be done better you can just go and do it.

"You don't have to be this special, amazing, one in a million person to go start a business. You just have to be an average person with a good idea and some work ethic and you can do it.”

The contract with Energy Queensland - which sees them look after hundreds of thousands of its assets - runs for three years plus a possible extension and saw Mobile Test 'n' Cal add an extra 15 staff.

"We try and do things differently by making compliance effortless, so we're working really closely with the customer and partnering with the customer,” he said.

"We're really working closely together as opposed to being a service provider with a customer.”

The episode featuring Mobile Test 'n' Cal will air in either May or June.