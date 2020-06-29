BUSINESS: Third times a charm for Springfield Cafe

In its eight-year history Remedy Cafe has changed hands three times and has operated under different names, however, with it's latest owner it is hoped that the adage 'three times a charm' proves true.

Remedy Cafe Bio Cups

Owner and manager Melanie Freiberg bought the coffee shop in early 2019 and has made some big changes to shake up the business, including changing the cafe's name from Dark Horse Coffee to Remedy Espresso Cafe.

"There's probably always concern going into a venture, but we felt confident in our vision and what we were hoping to achieve," she said.

"We just wanted to brighten up the cafe a little bit so changing the name to Remedy fit in with our ethos of 'good food, good mood' - you know where your food is coming from.

"A lot of our produce is all local, where we buy things like meat and eggs is all local and from local farmers - we're very into sourcing close at heart.

"All of our takeaway products are from sustainable and biodegradable rainforest materials.

"We use cups that support local artists - they're very cool."

While many small cafes and businesses closed down during initial COVID-19 restrictions, Remedy Espresso Cafe with help from the community was able to stay open.

"We've had a lot of local support from our local community, and that's really showed through in the last couple of months as well the fact that we were able to stay open when a lot of smaller businesses had to close for a period of time."

Melanie is a big dog lover and as such has made her cafe one of the only dog-friendly cafes in Springfield.

"We are dog friendly, we really love when customer's they bring their own pets up to visit us," she said.

Remedy Cafe is Dog Friendly

Melanie encourages people from not only in Springfield but from around Ipswich to come and visit her cafe.

"Definitely just come and visit and try our coffee, we have beautiful traditional espresso coffee," she said.

Remedy Espresso Cafe is located at Spring Lake Metro, 11/1 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes and operates from 5am - 11am.