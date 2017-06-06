Business that cares about customers

THE used car market continues to trade well in this tough economic climate. Hellands Wholesale Cars is an independent, family-owned business in North Ipswich and has served the city for 47 years. The Downs St business is somewhat of a local landmark.

"The business was started by my father, Keith Helland, in 1970,” Jeff Helland said.

"My brother Mark and I grew up with the business so it's not surprising we are both operating it today.

"Dad started out as a mechanic and then joined the army for five years.

"When he got out (of the army), he started a car yard in Riverview for around 18 months. From there, he moved to North Ipswich where he developed the business.”

The focus is on four-wheel drive and commercial vehicles.

"We see that everyone is looking to save a dollar if they can, so second-hand cars are even more attractive these days,” he said.

"We get a lot of four-wheel drive enthusiasts and tradies in for their upgrade. Right now, stock is a bit harder to get because people are holding onto their vehicles for a bit longer.”

The business holds a good range of product, along with some other vehicles for a good entry or second car.

"We are really one of the very few true independents left in the market,” Mr Helland said.

"Bigger companies have taken over some of our local dealerships. You can get a good deal with us. People think you have to go to a big outlet but the reality is we have low overheads so we can keep prices down,” he said.

With the Ipswich Magic Mile at Booval and Bundamba, the northside business can find itself off the list for many car shoppers.

"We do get overlooked because we are away from the strip but we want to remind people to checkout all options,” Mr Helland said.

Hellands Wholesale Cars has a strong local following with a lot of repeat business and serving generations but it also does a lot of online business as well.

"We advertise locally through The Queensland Times and on our website. But we use Gumtree and Country Cars as a way of getting to our clients around Australia.”

You might be surprised to learn that Hellands sells vehicles to clients in the NT, Melbourne and throughout rural and western Queensland.

"Clients either come in and pick up their buy, or we do get some clients who buy sight unseen and we truck it to them,” he said.

Helland's Wholesale Cars offers a finance facility; it works with brokers who source finance for clients.

"We also have extended warranty for our vehicles. The vehicles come with the statutory warranty and I give a further 12 months, but we have three or five-year extended warranties available.

"We offer after-sales service; we do care about our customers after the car is sold,” he said.

Mark and Jeff Helland run the business as second-generation family members.

While Keith and Hazel Helland enjoy retirement, they still have a keen interest in the business.

"It is a family business and we support the community like our sponsorship of the Norths Football Club.

"We live here and want to do the right thing by our customers, that is the way it has always been.”