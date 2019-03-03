Business sweet as Nestle comes to town

STREET SCENE: Foot traffic is minimal along Bell St at the Bremer River end of the street in earlier days.

TOOGOOLAWAH, along with the world-renowned company Nestle, was in the news in November 1907.

This was because Nestle had purchased the Cressbrook and Harrisville condensed factories and the properties that included about 1214ha of land surrounding the Cressbrook factory.

Nestle's Queensland representative William Johnson said: "The sale included the factories at Toogoolawah and Wilson's Plains and the farms at Cressbrook.

"This was the first venue of Nestle in Australia. It also had such factories in England, America, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Austria and Norway and was proposing to open three factories in Eastern Australia, the one at Cressbrook, another at Dennington, near Warrnambool, Victoria, and the other in New South Wales."

A further report on February 6, 1908, read: "The Nestle company took delivery of Wilson's Plains and Toogoolawah condenseries from the Cressbrook dairy Company of Queensland on December 20, 1907, and commenced manufacturing condensed milk in Australia on the following morning."

Contractors were already engaged in making alterations and a quantity of new machinery was being landed from London. When this work was completed, the capacity of outcome would be trebled and the buildings were said to keep the company going in Queensland for two years by which time a new factory at Toogoolawah would have been built on land purchased from the government adjoining the railway and Cressbrook Creek.

REMEMBER WHEN

It is hard to remember businesses that existed in parts of Ipswich on 1941.

The following were some of those which advertised in the souvenir program produced for an Ipswich State Schools Patriotic Concert, held in the Wintergarden Theatre, East St on October 1941:

Hancock Bros Pty Ltd (Est 1872) Terrace Place, Lamington Parade; North Ipswich General Sawmillers etc; G.B. Reason, Optometrist; Fox Chambers, Brisbane St; Parker Son & Co - leading tailors; Gladys Payne, teacher of pianoforte, violin and theory, Brisbane St; Badkes the barber; John Halley, Darling and West streets (est 1875); machine-made bread; Golebys Sports Depot, Brisbane St, experts in sporting goods repairs and sales; A.W. Hastins, Jeweller, Brisbane St; Cribb and Foote Department Store cnr Brisbane & Bell streets; Bayle's Newsagency, 189 Brisbane St, the biggest book shop in town; J.C. Minnis (Allen's Pharmacy) prescription chemist, the oldest established pharmacy in Ipswich.

A century of rail construction, 1823-1923, is celebrated. Contributed

THE VICTORIA TUNNEL

The Victoria tunnel in Queensland (Named after Queen Victoria) was situated on the Main Line from Brisbane to Toowoomba, it was built through the little Liverpool Range on a section of narrow-gauge railway from Grandchester to Gatton and was one of the two oldest railway tunnels in Queensland.

It was opened in June 1866 after a delay, when it was discovered the excavation of the tunnel revealed geological difficulties which require the tunnel to be lined with three layers of bricks.